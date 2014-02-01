Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 3, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 3- Feb. 9, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

(Pictured left: Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network's Keeper of the Dream Awards in New York City on April 18, 2012. Photo by PictureGroup)

Multicultural TV Summit and Leadership Awards

B&C and MCN publisher NewBay Media will host the annual event, where execs and managers will discuss the growth and sustainability of multicultural TV. Featured keynotes include MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, Telemundo Media’s José Díaz-Balart and Starcom MediaVest Group’s Esther Franklin.

Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams will be a presenter for the awards luncheon with Sharpton, Díaz-Balart and Comcast’s Ruben Mendiola serving as copresenters. This year’s honorees include: Fox International Channels’ Hernan Lopez; NUVOtv’s Michael Schwimmer; SMG’s Franklin; Time Warner Cable’s David Rone; BET Networks’ Vicky Free; Timer Warner Cable’s Alessandra Otero-Reiss; Telemundo Media’s Mike Rosen; Univision Communications’ Silvia Garcia; OMD Multicultural’s Cesar Sroka; Asia TV USA’s Timothy Boell; ESPN’s Freddy Rolón; and Al Jazeera America’s Kim Bondy.

When: Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt New York in New York City

Click here for more information.

HRTS Luncheon

The first 2014 edition of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society's Newsmaker Luncheon series begins with the Programmer's Summit featuring Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s Jeff Wachtel and Showtime’s David Nevins.

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Click here for more information.

Earnings Calls

A bevy of companies will have earnings calls over the next two weeks with 21st Century Fox, which just acquired majority control of the YES network, reporting on Q2 fiscal 2014. Time Warner and Disney will also speak with investors.

Time Warner, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Disney, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. ET

21st Century Fox, Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dr. Mehmet Oz at 92Y

The heart surgeon and talk show host heads to 92Y to talk about living a healthy and happy life. He will share his knowledge on a number of topics, including stress management, metabolism and anti-aging. America’s doctor will also discuss his new media venture with Hearst.

When: Monday at 8 p.m.

Where: 92Y, Lexington Avenue at 92nd Street, New York City

Click here for more information.

aTVfest: A Digital Media Experience

The festival, now in its second year, celebrates the creative achievements of the television industry with panels, screenings and awards. This year’s honorees include Nashville star Connie Britton and The Blacklist’s Megan Goode.

When: Thursday through Saturday

Where: Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta campus in Atlanta, Ga.

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 3 *

9 p.m.

History:Swamp People (season premiere)

Bravo:Vanderpump Rules (season finale)

11 p.m.

Showtime:Inside Comedy (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 4 *

9 p.m.

NBC:The Biggest Loser (season finale)

ABC Family:Ravenswood (season finale)

Discovery:Moonshiners (season finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Chopped (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Feb. 5 *

9 p.m.

Food Network:Buy This Restaurant (series premiere)

Showtime:Inside the NFL (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Travel:Backroad Gold (series premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Super Skyscrapers (series premiere)

Travel:Auction on Wheels (special premiere)

Bravo:Top Chef (season finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 6 *

10:30 p.m.

Bravo:Toned Up (season finale)

11:30 p.m.

NBC:The Tonight Show With Jay Leno (series finale)

* Friday, Feb. 7 *

7:30 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (opening ceremony)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (season premiere)

* Saturday, Feb. 8 *

8 p.m.

Great American Country:Kenny & Dolly: An Intimate Conversation (special premiere)

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing)

9 p.m.

TLC:Untold Stories of the E.R: Sex Edition (series premiere)

* Sunday, Feb. 9 *

7 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping)

8 p.m.

CBS:The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles (special premiere)

10 p.m.

The Weather Channel:Coast Guard Cape Disappointment: Pacific Northwest (series premiere)

History:The Curse of Oak Island (season finale)