Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 29, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 29-March 6.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host “An Evening with Schitt’s Creek” on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Daniel Levy are among those who will appear from the Pop series.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Feb. 29*

8 p.m.

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

Smithsonian:Major League Legends (series premiere)

ID:Hate in America (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Mavis! (movie)

10 p.m.

truTV:truInside (series premiere)

*Tuesday, March 1*

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Muppets (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:Marvel’s Agent Carter (finale)

10 p.m.

Spike TV:Ink Master (season premiere)

Lifetime:The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition (series premiere)

Viceland:Noisey (series premiere)

Bravo:Tour Group (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Viceland:Weediquette (series premiere)

*Wednesday, March 2*

8 p.m.

The CW:Greatest Animal Commercials Countdown (special)

PBS:A Year in Space (special)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Real O’Neals (series premiere)

Disney XD:Lab Rats: Elite Force (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Cooking Channel:Extra Virgin Americana (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Viceland:Gaycation (series premiere)

SundanceTV:Hap and Leonard (series premiere)

USA:Suits (finale)

11 p.m.

Viceland:Balls Deep (series premiere)

*Thursday, March 3*

7 p.m.

Ovation:Looking for Lowry (movie)

9 p.m.

Velocity:AmeriCarna (season premiere)

ABC:The Family (series premiere)

WE tv:Mary Mary (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Viceland:F*ck, That’s Delicious (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:Flophouse (series premiere)

11 p.m.

truTV:Late Night Snack (series premiere)

12:30 a.m.

Comedy Central:Adam Devine’s House Party (season premiere)

*Friday, March 4*

Netflix:House of Cards (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl (special)

TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)

Chiller:Slasher (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination America:Paranormal Lockdown (series premiere)

*Saturday, March 5*

8 p.m.

Discovery:MythBusters (finale)

9 p.m.

DIY:First Time Flippers (season premiere)

*Sunday, March 6*

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time (winter premiere)

9 p.m.

E!:I Am Cait (season premiere)

Bounce TV:Saints & Sinners (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Long Lost Family (series premiere)

A&E:Intervention (season premiere)