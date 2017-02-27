Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 27, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 27-March. 5

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, February 27*

Acorn TV:Code of a Killer (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:The Obama Years: The Power of Words (special)

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Africa’s Great Civilizations (series premiere)

A&E:Cold Case Files (series premiere)

ABC:When We Rise (series premiere)

10 p.m.

truTV:Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks (series premiere)

NBC:Taken (series premiere)

HBO:Tickled (movie)

Midnight

Comedy Central:The High Court (series premiere)

*Tuesday, February 28*

Netflix:Mike Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (special)

10 p.m.

FX:Taboo (finale)

*Wednesday, March 1*

Hulu:National Treasure (series premiere)

8 p.m.

MTV:Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere)

CBS:Hunted (finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Bringing Up Ballers (series premiere)

TBS:Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico (special)

TLC:Skin Tight (season premiere)

Spike TV:Time: The Kalief Browder Story (series premiere)

*Thursday, March 2*

8 p.m.

ABC:When We Rise: The People Behind the Story (special)

9 p.m.

A&E:60 Days In (season premiere)

*Friday, March 3*

Amazon:Annedroids (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:When We Rise (finale)

NBC:Emerald City (finale)

Midnight

Comedy Central:Kurt Braunohler: Trust Me (season premiere)

*Saturday, March 4*

9 p.m.

OWN:Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)

*Sunday, March 5*

8 p.m.

TBS/TNT/truTV:iHeartRadio Music Awards (special)

NBC:Little Big Shots (season premiere)

ABC:Once Upon a Time (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Making History (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Chicago Justice (series premiere)

E!:Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere)

AXS:Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (season premiere)

ABC:Time After Time (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:The Last Man on Earth (midseason premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:The Arrangement (series premiere)

Travel Channel:Boat Buyers (series premiere)

OWN:Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards (special)

FX:Feud: Bette and Joan (series premiere)

Discovery:Naked and Afraid (season premiere)

NBC:Shades of Blue (season premiere)

TLC:Who Do You Think You Are? (season premiere)