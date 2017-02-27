Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 27, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 27-March. 5
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, February 27*
Acorn TV:Code of a Killer (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:The Obama Years: The Power of Words (special)
NBC:The Voice (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Africa’s Great Civilizations (series premiere)
A&E:Cold Case Files (series premiere)
ABC:When We Rise (series premiere)
10 p.m.
truTV:Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks (series premiere)
NBC:Taken (series premiere)
HBO:Tickled (movie)
Midnight
Comedy Central:The High Court (series premiere)
*Tuesday, February 28*
Netflix:Mike Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (special)
10 p.m.
FX:Taboo (finale)
*Wednesday, March 1*
Hulu:National Treasure (series premiere)
8 p.m.
MTV:Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere)
CBS:Hunted (finale)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Bringing Up Ballers (series premiere)
TBS:Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico (special)
TLC:Skin Tight (season premiere)
Spike TV:Time: The Kalief Browder Story (series premiere)
*Thursday, March 2*
8 p.m.
ABC:When We Rise: The People Behind the Story (special)
9 p.m.
A&E:60 Days In (season premiere)
*Friday, March 3*
Amazon:Annedroids (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:When We Rise (finale)
NBC:Emerald City (finale)
Midnight
Comedy Central:Kurt Braunohler: Trust Me (season premiere)
*Saturday, March 4*
9 p.m.
OWN:Love Thy Neighbor (season premiere)
*Sunday, March 5*
8 p.m.
TBS/TNT/truTV:iHeartRadio Music Awards (special)
NBC:Little Big Shots (season premiere)
ABC:Once Upon a Time (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Fox:Making History (series premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:Chicago Justice (series premiere)
E!:Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere)
AXS:Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (season premiere)
ABC:Time After Time (series premiere)
9:30 p.m.
Fox:The Last Man on Earth (midseason premiere)
10 p.m.
E!:The Arrangement (series premiere)
Travel Channel:Boat Buyers (series premiere)
OWN:Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards (special)
FX:Feud: Bette and Joan (series premiere)
Discovery:Naked and Afraid (season premiere)
NBC:Shades of Blue (season premiere)
TLC:Who Do You Think You Are? (season premiere)
