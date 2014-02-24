Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 24, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 24- March 2, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Advanced Advertising

Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News present our Advanced Advertising event, a half-day conference where executives will explore ways to reach viewers on live TV and on-demand. Time Warner Cable’s Joan Gillman (pictured left) will give the opening keynote with Viamedia’s Mark Lieberman, DirecTV’s Keith Kazerman, MediaVest’s Jonathan Bokor, and ESPN’s Artie Bulgrin on tap to speak.

When: Thursday

Where: Grand Hyatt, New York City

Golden Mike Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will fete BMI President Del Bryant with the 2014 Golden Mike Award. Bryant, a B&C Hall of Famer, has spent more than 40 years with the music rights management company. CBS Face the Nation anchor Bob Schieffer will host the star-studded gala, which will feature Food Network host Sandra Lee as a presenter and a performance by Kris Kristofferson.

When: Monday

Where: Plaza Hotel, New York City

86th Academy Awards

Ellen DeGeneres will return for a second time to host the Oscars, where American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, and 12 Years a Slave will be among the movies vying for film’s most coveted golden statue. The annual kudosfest will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Where: ABC

Hoda Kotb in Conversation With Jonathan Tisch at 92Y

News anchor and host Hoda Kotb will talk about her journey from an assistant at CBS News in Cairo to anchoring the fourth hour of NBC’s Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Lexington Avenue at 92nd St in New York City

Paley Center for Media Presents “Mad As Hell”

The event features David Itzkoff and Aaron Sorkin, who will both discuss the influence and relevance of Network and Paddy Chayefsky. Itzkoff recently published Mad As Hell: the Making of Network and the Fateful Vision of the Angriest Man in Movies. The author will be signing copies of the book after the presentation.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

Where: Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 24 *

9 a.m.

Fox Business Network:Opening Bell With Maria Bartiromo (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:The Voice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Golf Channel:Big Break Florida (season premiere)

TNT:Dallas (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Golf Channel:In Play With Jimmy Roberts (season premiere)

History:Cryptid: The Swamp Beast (series premiere)

TNT:Private Lives of Nashville Wives (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 25 *

12:36 a.m.

NBC:Late Night With Seth Meyers (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Mind Games (series premiere)

Telemundo:Camelia La Texana (series premiere)

AMC:Game of Arms (series premiere)

CNBC:The Profit (season premiere)

Discovery:Clash of the Ozarks (series premiere)

OWN:Tyler Perry Talk Show (series premiere)

* Wednesday, Feb. 26 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Survivor (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Mixology (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Americans (season premiere)

FXX:Legit (season premiere)

ID:House of Horrors: Kidnapped (series premiere)

Oxygen:Best Ink (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

FXX:Ali G: Rezurection (network premiere)

* Thursday, Feb. 27 *

9 p.m.

Sundance:The Red Road (series premiere)

We tv:Mary Mary (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History:Vikings (season premiere)

IFC:Portlandia (season premiere)

* Friday, Feb. 28 *

7 p.m.

Univision:Mentir Para Vivir (season finale)

9 p.m.

TNT:Inside Job (series premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Hannibal (season premiere)

Discovery:Game of Stones (series premiere)

History 2:Hangar 1: The UFO Files (series premiere)

Lifetime:Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (season premiere)

TNT:Save Our Business (series premiere)

* Saturday, March 1 *

10 p.m.

A&E:Flipping Vegas (season premiere)

NatGeo Wild:Shear Madness (series premiere)

OWN:Deion’s Family Playbook (series premiere)

* Sunday, March 2 *

9 p.m.

ABC:The Oscars