Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 22, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 22-Feb. 28
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Feb. 22*
8 p.m.
NBC:Superstore (finale)
Fox:The X-Files (finale)
8:30 p.m.
NBC:Telenovela (finale)
9 p.m.
HBO:Becoming Mike Nichols (movie)
NBC:The Biggest Loser (finale)
*Tuesday, Feb. 23*
10 p.m.
Science:NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)
12:30 a.m.
Comedy Central:This Is Not Happening (season premiere)
*Wednesday, Feb. 24*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian:Predator Road Trip (special)
9 p.m.
FYI:Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip (series premiere)
10 p.m.
BET:About the Business (series premiere)
MTV:Catfish (season premiere)
CBS:Code Black (finale)
11 p.m.
MTV:MTV Suspect (series premiere)
*Thursday, Feb. 25*
7 p.m.
Ovation:War Art With Eddie Redmayne (movie)
10 p.m.
BBC America:Prey (series premiere)
*Friday, Feb. 26*
Netflix:Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (movie)
Netflix:Fuller House (series premiere)
Netflix:Theo Von: No Offense (special)
9 p.m.
Animal Planet:Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (season premiere)
*Saturday, Feb. 27*
10 p.m.
OWN:2016 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards (special)
*Sunday, Feb. 28*
7 p.m.
ABC:The Oscars (special)
9 p.m.
DIY:Salvage Dawgs (season premiere)
