Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 22, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 22-Feb. 28

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Feb. 22*

8 p.m.

NBC:Superstore (finale)

Fox:The X-Files (finale)

8:30 p.m.

NBC:Telenovela (finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:Becoming Mike Nichols (movie)

NBC:The Biggest Loser (finale)

*Tuesday, Feb. 23*

10 p.m.

Science:NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)

12:30 a.m.

Comedy Central:This Is Not Happening (season premiere)

*Wednesday, Feb. 24*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Predator Road Trip (special)

9 p.m.

FYI:Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BET:About the Business (series premiere)

MTV:Catfish (season premiere)

CBS:Code Black (finale)

11 p.m.

MTV:MTV Suspect (series premiere)

*Thursday, Feb. 25*

7 p.m.

Ovation:War Art With Eddie Redmayne (movie)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Prey (series premiere)

*Friday, Feb. 26*

Netflix:Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (movie)

Netflix:Fuller House (series premiere)

Netflix:Theo Von: No Offense (special)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:Insane Pools: Off the Deep End (season premiere)

*Saturday, Feb. 27*

10 p.m.

OWN:2016 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards (special)

*Sunday, Feb. 28*

7 p.m.

ABC:The Oscars (special)

9 p.m.

DIY:Salvage Dawgs (season premiere)