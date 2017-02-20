Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 20-Feb. 26

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, February 20*

8 p.m.

HBO:Unlocking the Cage (movie)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:Battle for the Pride (special)

VH1:The Breaks (series premiere)

PBS:The Talk: Race in America (special)

10 p.m.

A&E: Bates Motel (season premiere)

Nat Geo:Storm Cats (special)

NBC:Timeless (finale)

*Tuesday, February 21*

Netflix:Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark (special)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:Jaguar: Supercat (special)

10 p.m.

TBS:The Detour (season premiere)

Lifetime:The Pop Game (series premiere)

MTV:Stranded With a Million Dollars (series premiere)

*Wednesday, February 22*

8 p.m.

BET/Centric:BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors (special)

9 p.m.

TNT:Major Crimes (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Brit Awards 2017 (special)

Nat Geo:Soul of the Cat (special)

*Thursday, February 23*

Seeso:My Brother, My Brother and Me (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:The Blacklist: Redemption (series premiere)

CMT:Sun Records (series premiere)

*Friday, February 24*

Netflix:I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (movie)

Amazon:Patriot (series premiere)

Netflix:Ultimate Beastmaster (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Showtime:Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (movie)

10 p.m.

WE tv:Mama June: From Not to Hot (series premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:Vice (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

MTV2:Uncommon Sense Live (season premiere)

*Saturday, February 25*

5 p.m.

IFC:Film Independent Spirit Awards (special)

8 p.m.

TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)

*Sunday, February 26*

7 p.m.

ABC:89th Academy Awards (special)

9 p.m.

DIY:Building Alaska (season premiere)