Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 20, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 20-Feb. 26
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, February 20*
8 p.m.
HBO:Unlocking the Cage (movie)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo:Battle for the Pride (special)
VH1:The Breaks (series premiere)
PBS:The Talk: Race in America (special)
10 p.m.
A&E: Bates Motel (season premiere)
Nat Geo:Storm Cats (special)
NBC:Timeless (finale)
*Tuesday, February 21*
Netflix:Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark (special)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo:Jaguar: Supercat (special)
10 p.m.
TBS:The Detour (season premiere)
Lifetime:The Pop Game (series premiere)
MTV:Stranded With a Million Dollars (series premiere)
*Wednesday, February 22*
8 p.m.
BET/Centric:BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors (special)
9 p.m.
TNT:Major Crimes (season premiere)
10 p.m.
BBC America:Brit Awards 2017 (special)
Nat Geo:Soul of the Cat (special)
*Thursday, February 23*
Seeso:My Brother, My Brother and Me (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:How to Get Away With Murder (finale)
10 p.m.
NBC:The Blacklist: Redemption (series premiere)
CMT:Sun Records (series premiere)
*Friday, February 24*
Netflix:I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (movie)
Amazon:Patriot (series premiere)
Netflix:Ultimate Beastmaster (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Showtime:Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom (movie)
10 p.m.
WE tv:Mama June: From Not to Hot (series premiere)
11 p.m.
HBO:Vice (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
MTV2:Uncommon Sense Live (season premiere)
*Saturday, February 25*
5 p.m.
IFC:Film Independent Spirit Awards (special)
8 p.m.
TLC:Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere)
*Sunday, February 26*
7 p.m.
ABC:89th Academy Awards (special)
9 p.m.
DIY:Building Alaska (season premiere)
