Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 17, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 17- Feb. 23, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Digital Entertainment World

Media and technology execs will converge in Los Angeles for Digital Entertainment World. The three-day conference and marketplace features keynotes by FX’s John Landgraf, Facebook’s David Lawenda and NBCUniversal’s Rick Cotton. Warner Bros.' Thomas Gawecke and Machinima's Allen DeBevoise are on tap to speak as well, during the expo’s more than 100 sessions.

When: Tuesday through Thursday

Where: Hyatt Regency Century Plaza, Los Angeles, Calif.

Earnings Calls

Crown Media Networks, which recently inked a video syndication deal with AOL, will release its Q4 earnings this week along with Starz, fresh off the successful debut of pirate drama Black Sails.

Crown Media Networks, Friday, 11 a.m. ET

Starz, Friday, 12 p.m. ET

Cindy Chupack at 92Y

Modern Family writer/producer Cindy Chupack will participate in a Q&A with comedienne and performer Julia Sweeney. The 92Y conversation will dive into Chupack’s outlook on love and marriage. Chupack has also worked on Sex and the City, Everybody Loves Raymond and Coach.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Lexington Avenue at 92nd St., New York City

45th NAACP Image Awards

Real Husbands of Hollywood star Anthony Anderson will host the 45th NAACP Image Awards. On tap to present are Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Michael Ealy, Tony Goldwyn, Arsenio Hall, Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, Octavia Spencer, Archie Panjabi, Rickey Smiley, Nicole Beharie and Lou Gossett. Jr.

When: Saturday at 9/8 c

Where: Broadcast live on TV One

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 17 *

6 p.m.

Disney XD:Kickin’ It (season premiere)

6:30 p.m.

Disney XD:Lab Rats (season premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, ski jumping)

CW:Star-Crossed (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Worst Cooks in America (season premiere)

ID:Murder Comes to Town (season finale)

Telemundo:La Reina Del Sur (season finale)

* Tuesday, Feb. 18 *

12 a.m.

NBC:The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, bobsled, short track)

ID:Ice Cold Killers (season finale)

9 p.m.

Telemundo:En Otra Piel (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Tosh.0 (season premiere)

Bravo:100 Days of Summer (season finale)

* Wednesday, Feb. 19 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, alpine skiing, bobsled, snowboarding)

9:30 p.m.

ABC:Super Fun Night (season finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 20 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, freestyle skiing)

ABC:The Taste (season finale)

9 p.m.

WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season finale)

10 p.m.

WE tv:SWV Reunited (season finale)

* Friday, Feb. 21 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (alpine skiing, short track, speed skating)

9 p.m.

TNT:APB With Troy Dunn (season finale)

* Saturday, Feb. 22 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (alpine skiing, bobsled, figure skating, snowboarding, speed skating)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Ripper Street (season premiere)

TLC:Secret Sex Lives (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Mom’s Got Game (season finale)

11 p.m.

NBC:About a Boy (series premiere)

* Sunday, Feb. 23 *

8 p.m.

CBS:The Amazing Race (season premiere)

Food Network:Food Court Wars (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (closing ceremony)

10:30 p.m.

NBC:Growin Up Fisher (series premiere)