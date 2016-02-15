Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 15, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 15-Feb. 21
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Feb. 15*
Hulu:11.22.63 (series premiere)
8 p.m.
CBS:58th Annual Grammy Awards (special)
The CW:Mortal Kombat X: Machinima’s Chasing the Cup (special)
10 p.m.
AMC:Better Call Saul (season premiere)
11 p.m.
Syfy:Bitten (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Feb. 16*
Amazon:The New Yorker Presents (series premiere)
8 p.m.
USA:140th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (special)
10 p.m.
HBO:Gonzaga: The March to Madness (series premiere)
*Wednesday, Feb. 17*
8 p.m.
CBS:Survivor (season premiere)
9 p.m.
AXS:Ex-Wives of Rock (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Comedy Central:Broad City (season premiere)
Discovery:Venom Hunters (series premiere)
*Thursday, Feb. 18*
10 p.m.
History:Vikings (season premiere)
11 p.m.
History:Join or Die with Craig Ferguson (series premiere)
*Friday, Feb. 19*
Netflix:Cooked (series premiere)
Netflix:Love (series premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:American Masters: Carole King: Natural Woman (special)
Nat Geo Wild:Cesar 911 (season premiere)
*Saturday, Feb. 20*
9 p.m.
Discovery:Telescope (movie)
*Sunday, Feb. 21*
8 p.m.
ABC:The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland 60 (special)
9 p.m.
NBC:Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrow (special)
Hallmark:When Calls the Heart (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Girls (season premiere)
ABC:Journey to the Oscars (special)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Togetherness (season premiere)
