Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 13, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 13-Feb. 19

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, February 13*

Acorn TV:Birds of a Feather (season premiere)

Acorn TV:Crownies: Janet King, The Early Cases (season premiere)

9 p.m.

VH1:Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (season premiere)

HBO:The Young Pope (finale)

NBC:The New Celebrity Apprentice (finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) (movie)

AMC:Humans (season premiere)

*Tuesday, February 14*

Netflix:Girlfriend’s Day (movie)

Netflix:Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (special)

Hulu:The Mindy Project (season premiere)

Netflix:Project MC2 (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: East Meets West (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Audience Network:You Me Her (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Oxygen:The Battle of the Ex-Besties (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Science Channel:Secrets of the Underground (series premiere)

*Wednesday, February 15*

8 p.m.

Audience Network:Undeniable With Joe Buck (season premiere)

BET:Madiba (finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Doubt (series premiere)

Science Channel:Hacking the Wild (series premiere)

ID:Murder Chose Me (series premiere)

*Thursday, February 16*

Crackle:SuperMansion (season premiere)

*Friday, February 17*

Netflix:Chef’s Table (season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Great Performances: New York City Ballet in Paris (special)

10:30 p.m.

Audience Network:Cassandra French’s Finishing School (series premiere)

*Saturday, February 18*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Britney Ever After (movie)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Planet Earth II (series premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:For Peete’s Sake (season premiere)

Animal Planet:The Zoo (series premiere)

*Sunday, February 19*

8 p.m.

CBS:The Good Fight (series premiere)

TLC:Long Island Medium (season premiere)

NBC:The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary (special)

8:30 p.m.

Fox:Son of Zorn (finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:Big Little Lies (series premiere)

Hallmark:When Calls the Heart (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Showtime:Billions (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Crashing (series premiere)