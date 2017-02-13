Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 13, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 13-Feb. 19
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, February 13*
Acorn TV:Birds of a Feather (season premiere)
Acorn TV:Crownies: Janet King, The Early Cases (season premiere)
9 p.m.
VH1:Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (season premiere)
HBO:The Young Pope (finale)
NBC:The New Celebrity Apprentice (finale)
10 p.m.
HBO:Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) (movie)
AMC:Humans (season premiere)
*Tuesday, February 14*
Netflix:Girlfriend’s Day (movie)
Netflix:Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (special)
Hulu:The Mindy Project (season premiere)
Netflix:Project MC2 (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Oxygen:Bad Girls Club: East Meets West (season premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Audience Network:You Me Her (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Oxygen:The Battle of the Ex-Besties (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Science Channel:Secrets of the Underground (series premiere)
*Wednesday, February 15*
8 p.m.
Audience Network:Undeniable With Joe Buck (season premiere)
BET:Madiba (finale)
10 p.m.
CBS:Doubt (series premiere)
Science Channel:Hacking the Wild (series premiere)
ID:Murder Chose Me (series premiere)
*Thursday, February 16*
Crackle:SuperMansion (season premiere)
*Friday, February 17*
Netflix:Chef’s Table (season premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Great Performances: New York City Ballet in Paris (special)
10:30 p.m.
Audience Network:Cassandra French’s Finishing School (series premiere)
*Saturday, February 18*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Britney Ever After (movie)
9 p.m.
BBC America:Planet Earth II (series premiere)
10 p.m.
OWN:For Peete’s Sake (season premiere)
Animal Planet:The Zoo (series premiere)
*Sunday, February 19*
8 p.m.
CBS:The Good Fight (series premiere)
TLC:Long Island Medium (season premiere)
NBC:The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary (special)
8:30 p.m.
Fox:Son of Zorn (finale)
9 p.m.
HBO:Big Little Lies (series premiere)
Hallmark:When Calls the Heart (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Showtime:Billions (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Crashing (series premiere)
