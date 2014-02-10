Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 10, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Feb. 10- Feb. 16, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Earnings Calls

CBS, which recently closed a deal to bring the NFL’s Thursday Night Football to the network in the fall, will release its quarterly earnings this week. Discovery and Scripps Networks Interactive are also on tap to report to investors.

CBS, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m

Discovery, Thursday at 7 a.m.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Friday at 10 a.m.

House of Cards

Fresh off a Golden Globe win for star Robin Wright, House of Cards bows its highly anticipated second season. Netflix will make all 13 episodes of the political drama available to its more than 33 million subscribers. The streaming service already renewed the series for a third season.

House of Cards, Friday on Netflix

What to Watch…

* Monday, Feb. 10 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (alpine skiing, short track, freestyle skiing, speed skating)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Rachael vs. Guy Celebrity Cook-Off (season finale)

BBC America: Top Gear (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Spies of Mississippi on Independent Lens (premiere)

* Tuesday, Feb. 11 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Dads (season finale)

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (snowboarding, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ski jumping)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Shahs of Sunset (season finale)

PBS:Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid: American Experience (premiere)

ABC Family:Twisted (season premiere)

* Wednesday, Feb. 12 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, speed skating)

10 p.m.

ID:Web of Lies (season finale)

* Thursday, Feb. 13 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, freestyle skiing, speed skating, skeleton)

10 p.m.

History:Appalachian Outlaws (season finale)

* Friday, Feb. 14 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, skeleton)

* Saturday, Feb. 15 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (alpine skiing, short track, speed skating, ski jumping)

* Sunday, Feb. 16 *

8 p.m.

NBC:XXII Winter Olympics (figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, speed skating, bobsled)

Telemundo:Top Chef Estrellas (season premiere)

Univision:Nuestra Belleza Latina (season premiere)

Disney:Good Luck Charlie (season finale)

BBC America:The EE British Academy Film Awards 2014

9 p.m.

NatGeo:Wicked Tuna (season premiere)