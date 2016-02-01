Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 1, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 1-Feb. 7
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Cablevision COO Kristin Dolan—joined by AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan—on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Feb. 1*
10 p.m.
Syfy:Lost Girl (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Feb. 2*
8 p.m.
CBS:Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2016 (special)
10 p.m.
FX:American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (series premiere)
TLC:Rattled (series premiere)
Syfy:The Expanse (finale)
*Wednesday, Feb. 3*
8 p.m.
Cooking Channel:Dinner at Tiffani’s (season premiere)
ABC:Madoff (series premiere)
Freeform:Young & Hungry (winter premiere)
8:30 p.m.
Freeform:Baby Daddy (winter premiere)
10 p.m.
Oxygen:Preachers of Atlanta (series premiere)
*Thursday, Feb. 4*
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Project Runway: Junior (finale)
11 p.m.
HGTV:Five Day Flip (series premiere)
Fusion:No, You Shut Up! (season premiere)
*Friday, Feb. 5*
Netflix:Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado (special)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall (series premiere)
CBS:Super Bowl’s Greatest Halftime Shows (special)
10 p.m.
Food Network:Guy & Hunter’s European Vacation (series premiere)
11 p.m.
HBO:Vice (season premiere)
11:30 p.m.
HBO:Animals (series premiere)
*Saturday, Feb. 6*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Manson’s Lost Girls (movie)
CBS:Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials All-Star Countdown (special)
9 p.m.
HBO:Jim: The James Foley Story (movie)
*Sunday, Feb. 7*
12 p.m.
Hallmark:Kitten Bowl III (special)
3 p.m.
Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XII (special)
6:30 p.m.
CBS:Super Bowl 50 (special)
