Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Feb. 1, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Feb. 1-Feb. 7

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Cablevision COO Kristin Dolan—joined by AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan—on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Feb. 1*

10 p.m.

Syfy:Lost Girl (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Feb. 2*

8 p.m.

CBS:Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2016 (special)

10 p.m.

FX:American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (series premiere)

TLC:Rattled (series premiere)

Syfy:The Expanse (finale)

*Wednesday, Feb. 3*

8 p.m.

Cooking Channel:Dinner at Tiffani’s (season premiere)

ABC:Madoff (series premiere)

Freeform:Young & Hungry (winter premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Freeform:Baby Daddy (winter premiere)

10 p.m.

Oxygen:Preachers of Atlanta (series premiere)

*Thursday, Feb. 4*

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway: Junior (finale)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Five Day Flip (series premiere)

Fusion:No, You Shut Up! (season premiere)

*Friday, Feb. 5*

Netflix:Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado (special)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall (series premiere)

CBS:Super Bowl’s Greatest Halftime Shows (special)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Guy & Hunter’s European Vacation (series premiere)

11 p.m.

HBO:Vice (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

HBO:Animals (series premiere)

*Saturday, Feb. 6*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Manson’s Lost Girls (movie)

CBS:Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials All-Star Countdown (special)

9 p.m.

HBO:Jim: The James Foley Story (movie)

*Sunday, Feb. 7*

12 p.m.

Hallmark:Kitten Bowl III (special)

3 p.m.

Animal Planet:Puppy Bowl XII (special)

6:30 p.m.

CBS:Super Bowl 50 (special)