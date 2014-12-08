Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 8, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 8- 14, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Awards Show Nominations

Awards season gets into full swing with back-to- back nomination announcements for the21st Screen Actors Guild and 72nd Golden Globe awards. Eva Longoria and Ansel Elgort will present the SAG nominations from the SilverScreen Theater in West Hollywood. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the Golden Globes next month.

SAG nominations: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Golden Globe nominations: Thursday, 8 a.m.

Holiday Parties

The holiday spirit comes to the broadcast industry in the form of annual end-of-year celebrations. CBS and NBC will stay close to home, feting at their respective New York headquarters. Showtime will save their winter festivities for a midseason premiere party next year and instead revel with CBS on the East Coast.

CBS: Tuesday, Black Rock, New York

NBC: Thursday, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 8 *

8 p.m.

ABC:The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

CW:Mike & Molly (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO:Regarding Susan Sontag (premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 9 *

9 p.m.

VH1:Bye Felicia! (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (special)

FX:Sons of Anarchy (series finale)

TBS:Ground Floor (season premiere)

Ovation:Song by Song: Lindsey Stirling (premiere)

* Wednesday, Dec. 10 *

9 p.m.

Esquire:The Getaway (season finale)

10 p.m.

BBCA:The Game (season finale)

Comedy Central:South Park (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Country Buck$ (season finale)

Comedy Central:Key & Peele (season finale)

* Thursday, Dec. 11 *

9 p.m.

Fox:Gracepoint (finale)

* Friday, Dec. 12 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix:Marco Polo (series premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC:Deck the Halls With Dr. Christmas (special)

TNT:Wake Up Call (series premiere)

* Saturday, Dec. 13 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:Best Christmas Party Ever (premiere)

Lifetime:The Santa Con (premiere)

9 p.m.

Ion: A Christmas Kiss II (premiere)

* Sunday, Dec. 14 *

7 p.m.

ABC:Backstage with Disney on Broadway: Celebrating 20 Years (special)

8 p.m.

CBS:Undercover Boss (season premiere)

Hallmark:The Christmas Parade (premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014 (special)

HBO:The Newsroom (series finale)

Ion: A Perfect Christmas List (premiere)

Food:Holiday Baking Championship (season finale)

Spike:Catch a Contractor (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Getting On (season finale)