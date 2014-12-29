Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 29, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 29- Jan. 4, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Dec. 29 *
8 p.m.
ID: Confessions of the Boston Strangler (season premiere)
* Tuesday, Dec. 30 *
9 p.m.
CBS: 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (special)
Esquire:Car Matchmaker(season finale)
10:30 p.m.
USA:Benched(season finale)
* Wednesday, Dec. 31 *
8 p.m.
ABC:Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2015(special)
Fox: Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution (special)
9 p.m.
HBO:Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again(special)
10 p.m.
NBC:New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly(special)
* Thursday, Jan. 1 *
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Little Women: LA(season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Big Women: Big Love(series premiere)
MTV:Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory(season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
MTV:Ridiculousness(season premiere)
* Friday, Jan. 2 *
8 p.m.
Animal Planet:Whale Wars(season premiere)
9 p.m.
TLC:Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Alaskan Bush People(season premiere)
TLC: New Body, New Style (special)
History 2: Brad Meltzer’s Lost History (special)
11 p.m.
GAC:Off the Map with Shannen & Holly (series premiere)
* Saturday, Jan. 3 *
9 p.m.
OWN:Raising Whitley (season premiere)
10 p.m.
OWN:Sag Harbor(special)
* Sunday, Jan. 4 *
8 p.m.
ABC:Galavant(series premiere)
CMT:Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge(season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice(season premiere)
PBS:Downton Abbey(season premiere)
TLC:Sister Wives(season premiere)
Bravo:Thicker Than Water(season premiere)
Nat Geo:Ultimate Survival Alaska(season premiere)
Food:Worst Cooks in America(season premiere)
10 p.m.
E!:Total Divas(season premiere)
