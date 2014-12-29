Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 29, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 29- Jan. 4, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 29 *

8 p.m.

ID: Confessions of the Boston Strangler (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 30 *

9 p.m.

CBS: 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (special)

Esquire:Car Matchmaker(season finale)

10:30 p.m.

USA:Benched(season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 31 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2015(special)

Fox: Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution (special)

9 p.m.

HBO:Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again(special)

10 p.m.

NBC:New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly(special)

* Thursday, Jan. 1 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Little Women: LA(season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Big Women: Big Love(series premiere)

MTV:Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory(season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Ridiculousness(season premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 2 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:Whale Wars(season premiere)

9 p.m.

TLC:Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Alaskan Bush People(season premiere)

TLC: New Body, New Style (special)

History 2: Brad Meltzer’s Lost History (special)

11 p.m.

GAC:Off the Map with Shannen & Holly (series premiere)

* Saturday, Jan. 3 *

9 p.m.

OWN:Raising Whitley (season premiere)

10 p.m.

OWN:Sag Harbor(special)

* Sunday, Jan. 4 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Galavant(series premiere)

CMT:Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge(season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice(season premiere)

PBS:Downton Abbey(season premiere)

TLC:Sister Wives(season premiere)

Bravo:Thicker Than Water(season premiere)

Nat Geo:Ultimate Survival Alaska(season premiere)

Food:Worst Cooks in America(season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:Total Divas(season premiere)