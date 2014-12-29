Trending

Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 29, 2014

By

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 29- Jan. 4, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch

* Monday, Dec. 29 *

8 p.m.
IDConfessions of the Boston Strangler (season premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 30 *

9 p.m.
CBS37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (special)
Esquire:Car Matchmaker(season finale)

10:30 p.m.
USA:Benched(season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 31 *

8 p.m.
ABC:Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2015(special)
FoxPitbull’s New Year’s Revolution (special)

9 p.m.
HBO:Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again(special)

10 p.m.
NBC:New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly(special)

* Thursday, Jan. 1 *

9 p.m.
Lifetime:Little Women: LA(season premiere)

10 p.m.
Lifetime:Big Women: Big Love(series premiere)
MTV:Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory(season premiere)

10:30 p.m.
MTV:Ridiculousness(season premiere)

* Friday, Jan. 2 *

8 p.m.
Animal Planet:Whale Wars(season premiere)

9 p.m.
TLC:Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere)

10 p.m.
Discovery:Alaskan Bush People(season premiere)
TLCNew Body, New Style (special)
History 2Brad Meltzer’s Lost History (special)

11 p.m.
GAC:Off the Map with Shannen & Holly (series premiere)

* Saturday, Jan. 3 *

9 p.m. 
OWN:Raising Whitley (season premiere) 

10 p.m.
OWN:Sag Harbor(special)

* Sunday, Jan. 4 *

8 p.m.
ABC:Galavant(series premiere)
CMT:Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge(season premiere)

9 p.m.
NBC:The Celebrity Apprentice(season premiere)
PBS:Downton Abbey(season premiere)
TLC:Sister Wives(season premiere)
Bravo:Thicker Than Water(season premiere)
Nat Geo:Ultimate Survival Alaska(season premiere)
Food:Worst Cooks in America(season premiere)

10 p.m.
E!:Total Divas(season premiere)