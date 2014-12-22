Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 22, 2014

Here is a rundown of what to watch from Dec. 22- 28, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 22 *

8 p.m.

ABC: The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)

E!:The Kennedy Wedding: Jason and Lauren Get Married(special)

9 p.m.

FYI:Tiny House Nation(season premiere)

10 p.m.

FYI:Tiny House Hunting(series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX:Anger Management(series finale)

* Tuesday, Dec. 23 *

12:01 a.m.

Amazon:Mozart in the Jungle(series premiere)

8 p.m.

NBC:One Direction: The TV Special(special)

9 p.m.

ABC: The Year: 2014 (special)

NatGeo:Life Below Zero(season finale)

10 p.m.

Esquire:White Collar Brawlers(season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 24 *

11:35 p.m.

CBS:Christmas at the Cathedral—Holy Family (special)

* Thursday, Dec. 25 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Call the Midwife Holiday Special(special)

9:30 p.m.

PBS:Vicious Holiday Special(special)

DirecTV: Black Mirror: White Christmas (special)

* Friday, Dec. 26 *

8 p.m.

CBS: Now That’s Funny! (special)

9 p.m.

NatGeo:The Next Mega Tsunami(special)

* Saturday, Dec. 27 *

8 p.m.

NBC:WWE Tribute to the Troops (special)

9 p.m.

OWN:Michael Sam(premiere)

* Sunday, Dec. 28 *

8 p.m.

PBS:The Great British Baking Show (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:The Comeback(season finale)