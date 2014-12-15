Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 15, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 15- 21, 2014.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
A Conversation With Craig Ferguson
The Paley Center gives Craig Ferguson a chance to reflect on his nine-year stint as The Late Late Show’s host with a conversation moderated by Community actor Jim Rash.
When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. PST
Where: The Paley Center, Beverly Hills, Calif.
What to Watch…
* Monday, Dec. 15 *
8 p.m.
Fox:American Country Countdown Awards (special)
CW:Hart of Dixie (season premiere)
VH1: Love & Hip Hop (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy:Ascension (premiere)
10 p.m.
HGTV:Tiny House Hunters (series premiere)
truTV: Fake Off (season finale)
HBO: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season finale)
* Tuesday, Dec. 16 *
8 p.m.
NBC:Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (special)
Fox: MasterChef Junior (season finale)
9 p.m.
NBC: The Voice (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
Cooking:Taco Trip (series premiere)
10 p.m.
PBS:A Chef’s Life Holiday Special (special)
MTV:Real World: Skeletons (series premiere)
USA: Chrisley Knows Best (season finale)
Spike: Ink Master (season finale)
* Wednesday, Dec. 17 *
8 p.m.
NBC:MichaelBublé’sChristmas in New York (special)
USA:WWE: Tribute to the Troops (special)
CBS: Survivor (season finale)
Fox: Hell’s Kitchen (season finale)
9 p.m.
NBC:The Sing-Off (special)
* Thursday, Dec. 18 *
8 p.m.
CMT:Party Down South: Christmas Hangover (special)
9 p.m.
NBC:The People Magazine Awards (special)
USA: White Collar (series finale)
10 p.m.
TBS:Conan To Go (special)
USA: Covert Affairs (season finale)
WE tv: Tamar & Vince (season finale)
Lifetime: Project Runway: Threads (season finale)
11:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:The Colbert Report (series finale)
* Friday, Dec. 19 *
8 p.m.
TNT:Christmas in Washington (special)
CBS: The Amazing Race (season finale)
NBC: Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon (series premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:A Home for the Holidays (special)
12:37 a.m.
CBS:The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson (series finale)
* Sunday, Dec. 21 *
9 p.m.
Bravo:Thicker Than Water (season premiere)
10 p.m.
E!:House of DVF (season finale)
Showtime:The Affair (season finale)
