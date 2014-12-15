Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 15, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 15- 21, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

A Conversation With Craig Ferguson

The Paley Center gives Craig Ferguson a chance to reflect on his nine-year stint as The Late Late Show’s host with a conversation moderated by Community actor Jim Rash.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. PST

Where: The Paley Center, Beverly Hills, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 15 *

8 p.m.

Fox:American Country Countdown Awards (special)

CW:Hart of Dixie (season premiere)

VH1: Love & Hip Hop (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Ascension (premiere)

10 p.m.

HGTV:Tiny House Hunters (series premiere)

truTV: Fake Off (season finale)

HBO: Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season finale)

* Tuesday, Dec. 16 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (special)

Fox: MasterChef Junior (season finale)

9 p.m.

NBC: The Voice (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Cooking:Taco Trip (series premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:A Chef’s Life Holiday Special (special)

MTV:Real World: Skeletons (series premiere)

USA: Chrisley Knows Best (season finale)

Spike: Ink Master (season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 17 *

8 p.m.

NBC:MichaelBublé’sChristmas in New York (special)

USA:WWE: Tribute to the Troops (special)

CBS: Survivor (season finale)

Fox: Hell’s Kitchen (season finale)

9 p.m.

NBC:The Sing-Off (special)

* Thursday, Dec. 18 *

8 p.m.

CMT:Party Down South: Christmas Hangover (special)

9 p.m.

NBC:The People Magazine Awards (special)

USA: White Collar (series finale)

10 p.m.

TBS:Conan To Go (special)

USA: Covert Affairs (season finale)

WE tv: Tamar & Vince (season finale)

Lifetime: Project Runway: Threads (season finale)

11:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:The Colbert Report (series finale)

* Friday, Dec. 19 *

8 p.m.

TNT:Christmas in Washington (special)

CBS: The Amazing Race (season finale)

NBC: Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:A Home for the Holidays (special)

12:37 a.m.

CBS:The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson (series finale)

* Sunday, Dec. 21 *

9 p.m.

Bravo:Thicker Than Water (season premiere)

10 p.m.

E!:House of DVF (season finale)

Showtime:The Affair (season finale)