Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 15, 2014

By

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 15- 21, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be… 

A Conversation With Craig Ferguson

The Paley Center gives Craig Ferguson a chance to reflect on his nine-year stint as The Late Late Show’s host with a conversation moderated by Community actor Jim Rash.
When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. PST
Where: The Paley Center, Beverly Hills, Calif.

What to Watch

* Monday, Dec. 15 *

8 p.m.
Fox:American Country Countdown Awards (special)
CW:Hart of Dixie (season premiere)
VH1: Love & Hip Hop (season premiere)

9 p.m.
Syfy:Ascension (premiere)

10 p.m.
HGTV:Tiny House Hunters (series premiere)
truTVFake Off (season finale)
HBOReal Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season finale)

* Tuesday, Dec. 16 *

8 p.m.
NBC:Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (special)
FoxMasterChef Junior (season finale)

9 p.m.
NBCThe Voice (season finale)

9:30 p.m.
Cooking:Taco Trip (series premiere)

10 p.m.
PBS:A Chef’s Life Holiday Special (special)
MTV:Real World: Skeletons (series premiere)
USAChrisley Knows Best (season finale)
SpikeInk Master (season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 17 *

8 p.m. 
NBC:MichaelBublé’sChristmas in New York (special)
USA:WWE: Tribute to the Troops (special)
CBSSurvivor (season finale)
FoxHell’s Kitchen (season finale)

9 p.m.
NBC:The Sing-Off (special)

* Thursday, Dec. 18 *

8 p.m.
CMT:Party Down South: Christmas Hangover (special)

9 p.m.
NBC:The People Magazine Awards (special)
USAWhite Collar (series finale)

10 p.m.
TBS:Conan To Go (special)
USACovert Affairs (season finale)
WE tvTamar & Vince (season finale)
LifetimeProject Runway: Threads (season finale)

11:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:The Colbert Report (series finale)

* Friday, Dec. 19 *

8 p.m.
TNT:Christmas in Washington (special)
CBSThe Amazing Race (season finale)
NBCCaught on Camera with Nick Cannon (series premiere)

9 p.m.
CBS:A Home for the Holidays (special)

12:37 a.m.
CBS:The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson (series finale)

* Sunday, Dec. 21 *

9 p.m. 
Bravo:Thicker Than Water (season premiere) 

10 p.m.
E!:House of DVF (season finale)
Showtime:The Affair (season finale)