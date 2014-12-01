Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of December 1, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 1- 7, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Future TV Advertising Forum

The TV Advertising Forum will get an insiders look at advertising from London. The two-day event will feature screenings of new advertising possibilities, networking opportunities and panels including Nielsen Europe’s agency lead Andrew Bradford, Time Warner Cable’s executive VP of Media Services Joan Gillman and Google’s managing director of media & platform Benjamin Faes.

When: Dec. 2-3

Where: 30 Euston Square, London

The Digital TV Summit

The Digital TV Summit, also taking place on the other side of the pond, will focus on OTT trends, technologies and solutions as well as the future of ultra high-def and 4K. Sky is the event’s broadcast partner. Marcus Arthur, BBC Worldwide president for the UK and Australia-New Zealand, Clayton Dutton, Discovery Communications VP of VoD operations and Paul Kanareck, ITV director of brands, are all set to speak.

When: Dec. 2-3

Where: Le MéridienPiccadilly, London

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 1 *

8 p.m.

ABC:CMA Country Christmas(special)

Smithsonian:Rise of the Killer Virus(special)

8:30 p.m.

Showtime:The Last One(premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:My Strange Criminal Addiction(series premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 2 *

12:30 a.m.

Adult Swim:The Heart, She Holler(season premiere)

8 p.m.

CMT/VH1:CMT Artists of the Year(special)

ABC:Toy Story That Time Forgot(special)

9 p.m.

TLC:The Little Couple(season premiere)

ID:Murder Book(series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:The Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce(series premiere)

LMN:Living in Secret(series premiere)

MTV:True Life Presents: Crazy Young Love(special)

NatGeo:Live Free or Die(season finale)

11 p.m.

Reelz:Screen Machines(series premiere)

* Wednesday, Dec. 3 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Christmas in Rockefeller Center(special)

9 p.m.

VH1:Mob Wives(season premiere)

ID:Mail Order Murder(series premiere)

10 p.m.

VH1:Suave Says (series premiere)

Esquire:Weekend Fix(season finale)

11 p.m.

MTV:Growing Up Greek(special)

* Thursday, Dec. 4 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Peter Pan Live(special)

Showtime:Pauly Shore Stands Alone(premiere)

ABC:The Taste(season premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Renée Fleming — Christmas in New York(special)

10 p.m.

CMT: Redneck Island (season premiere)

* Friday, Dec. 5 *

8 p.m.

NBC:How Murray Saved Christmas(special)

ID:Deadly Women(season finale)

TNT:On the Menu(season finale)

9 p.m.

Sundance:One Child(premiere)

CBS:A Very Grammy Christmas(special)

CW:America’s Next Top Model(season finale)

* Saturday, Dec. 6 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark:Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle (premiere)

Lifetime:Wally Lamb's Wishin' and Hopin'(premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:I’d Kill For You(season premiere)

* Sunday, Dec. 7 *

7 p.m.

Lifetime:The Women of the Bible(special)

8 p.m.

TNT:The Librarians(series premiere)

Hallmark:Christmas At Cartwright’s(premiere)

CNN:CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute(special)

Logo:NewNowNext Awards(special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:The Red Tent(premiere)

Discovery:Eaten Alive(special)

9:30 p.m.

Bravo:The Millionaire Matchmaker (season premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Robot Chicken Lots of Holidays(special)