Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 9-15

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of Dec. 9 - Dec. 15, 2013.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Advanced Advertising Summit

B&C and Mutichannel News present the Advanced Advertising Summit, where industry leaders will discuss topics including interactive TV advertising, insertable advertising across TV and other connected platforms and the coming of age of addressable ads. Initiative U.S.’s Bret Leece and Time Warner Cable Media’s Warren Lapa are set to keynote the event.

When: Tuesday

Where: Roosevelt Hotel, New York

41st Annual Global Media and Communications Conference

UBS holds its annual Global Media and Communications Conference, which this year includes presentations from Time Warner's Jeff Bewkes, Discovery's David Zaslav, 21st Century Fox's Chase Carey, AOL's Tim Armstrong, and Aereo's Chet Kanojia.

When: Monday through Wednesday

Where: Westin New York at Times Square, New York

NBCU, BBC Worldwide and CBS Holiday Parties

The holiday celebrations continue this week as both NBCUniversal and BBC Worldwide hold their annual invite-only holiday parties on Wednesday in New York, while CBS holds its soiree on Tuesday.

NBCU -- Wednesday, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Studio 9c., New York

BBC Worldwide -- Wednesday, 1120 Avenue of the Americas, New York

CBS -- Tuesday, Black Rock (aka 51 West 52 Street), New York

20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

Sasha Alexander, Clark Gregg and SAG-AFTRA® President Ken Howard will announce the nominees for the 2014 SAG Awards, which are slated to be handed out on Jan. 18. The noms will be telecast live on TNT and webcast here and here.

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Where: SilverScreen Theater, Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

What to Watch…

* Monday, Dec. 9 *

9 p.m.

ABC:The Great Christmas Light Fight (series premiere)

NBC:The Sing-Off (season premiere)

Great American Country:Dolly & Kenny (series premiere)

* Tuesday, Dec. 10 *

10 p.m.

FX:Sons of Anarchy (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

CNBC:The Car Chasers (season finale)

* Wednesday, Dec. 11 *

8:30 p.m.

Great American Country:Highway Cowboys (series premiere)

11 p.m.

A&E:Rodeo Girls (series premiere)

* Friday, Dec. 13 *

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:Whale Wars (season finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Haven (season finale)

* Saturday, Dec. 14 *

12 a.m.

Cinemax:The Girl’s Guide to Depravity (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:24/7 Red Wings/Maple Leafs: Road to the NHL Winter Classic (series premiere)

NatGeo Wild:Mustang Millionaire (series premiere)

* Sunday, Dec. 15 *

8 p.m.

CBS:Survivor (season finale)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Restaurant Express (season finale)

Showtime:Homeland (season finale)

10 p.m.

E!:Total Divas (season finale)

Lifetime:Witches of East End (season finale)

Showtime:Masters of Sex (season finale)