Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 7, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 7-Dec. 13
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Dec. 7*
8 p.m.
ABC: The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)
Fox: TV’s Funniest Animated Stars: A Paley Center for Media Special (special)
9 p.m.
HBO: U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris (special)
VH1: VH1 Big in 2015 with Entertainment Weekly (special)
10 p.m.
NBC: Telenovela (series premiere)
Midnight
Adult Swim: Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (series premiere)
*Tuesday, Dec. 8*
8 p.m.
Fox: Scream Queens (finale)
9 p.m.
TV One: Born Again Virgin (season premiere)
TLC: Kate Plus 8 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: Born This Way (series premiere)
CBS: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (special)
10:15 p.m.
FYI: #BlackLove (series premiere)
*Wednesday, Dec. 9*
9 p.m.
Oxygen: Finding My Father (series premiere)
Animal Planet: Melting: Last Race to the Pole (special)
Fox:Taraji and Terrence’s White Hot Holidays (special)
10 p.m.
NBC: The Illusionists (special)
Oxygen: Rich in Faith (series premiere)
*Thursday, Dec. 10*
8 p.m.
NBC: Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood (special)
9 p.m.
Showtime: Daft Punk Unchained (movie)
NBC: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (movie)
WE tv: Tamar & Vince (season premiere)
*Friday, Dec. 11*
Netflix: The Ridiculous 6 (movie)
Amazon: Transparent (season premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW: 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (special)
9 p.m.
PBS: Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays (special)
*Saturday, Dec. 12*
8 p.m.
Lifetime: Becoming Santa (movie)
Hallmark: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (movie)
*Sunday, Dec. 13*
5 p.m.
CBS Sports: Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest (special)
6 p.m.
HGTV: White House Christmas 2015 (special)
8 p.m.
ABC: Behind the Magic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (special)
9 p.m.
HMM: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow (movie)
Lifetime: Wish Upon a Christmas (movie)
10 p.m.
TLC: Married by Mom and Dad (series premiere)
Bravo: Then and Now with Andy Cohen (series premiere)
HBO: Getting On (finale)
