Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 7, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 7-Dec. 13

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Dec. 7*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)

Fox: TV’s Funniest Animated Stars: A Paley Center for Media Special (special)

9 p.m.

HBO: U2: iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris (special)

VH1: VH1 Big in 2015 with Entertainment Weekly (special)

10 p.m.

NBC: Telenovela (series premiere)

Midnight

Adult Swim: Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Dec. 8*

8 p.m.

Fox: Scream Queens (finale)

9 p.m.

TV One: Born Again Virgin (season premiere)

TLC: Kate Plus 8 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Born This Way (series premiere)

CBS: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (special)

10:15 p.m.

FYI: #BlackLove (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Dec. 9*

9 p.m.

Oxygen: Finding My Father (series premiere)

Animal Planet: Melting: Last Race to the Pole (special)

Fox:Taraji and Terrence’s White Hot Holidays (special)

10 p.m.

NBC: The Illusionists (special)

Oxygen: Rich in Faith (series premiere)

*Thursday, Dec. 10*

8 p.m.

NBC: Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood (special)

9 p.m.

Showtime: Daft Punk Unchained (movie)

NBC: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (movie)

WE tv: Tamar & Vince (season premiere)

*Friday, Dec. 11*

Netflix: The Ridiculous 6 (movie)

Amazon: Transparent (season premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW: 84th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (special)

9 p.m.

PBS: Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays (special)

*Saturday, Dec. 12*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: Becoming Santa (movie)

Hallmark: On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (movie)

*Sunday, Dec. 13*

5 p.m.

CBS Sports: Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest (special)

6 p.m.

HGTV: White House Christmas 2015 (special)

8 p.m.

ABC: Behind the Magic: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (special)

9 p.m.

HMM: Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow (movie)

Lifetime: Wish Upon a Christmas (movie)

10 p.m.

TLC: Married by Mom and Dad (series premiere)

Bravo: Then and Now with Andy Cohen (series premiere)

HBO: Getting On (finale)