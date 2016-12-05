Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 5, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 5-Dec. 11.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Diversity Discussion—formerly the Multicultural TV Leadership Awards—kicks off Monday (doors open at 11:45 a.m.) at the Convene Conference Center in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, December 5*
8 p.m.
ABC:The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)
Fox:Showtime at the Apollo (special)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Timber Creek Lodge (series premiere)
CBS:Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (special)
*Tuesday, December 6*
Netflix:Reggie Watts: Spatial (special)
8 p.m.
ID:Barbara Walters Presents (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Reelz:Gangsters: America’s Most Evil (season premiere)
Animal Planet:I Bought a Rainforest (movie)
Bravo:The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ID:A Crime to Remember (season premiere)
Lifetime:Knocked Up (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Oxygen:The Battle of the Ex Besties (series premiere)
*Wednesday, December 7*
Hulu:Shut Eye (series premiere)
8 p.m.
NBC:Hairspray Live! (special)
10 p.m.
TBS:Conan Without Borders: Berlin (special)
*Thursday, December 8*
Crackle:SuperMansion: War on Christmas (special)
7 p.m.
Ovation:Picasso, The Legacy (special)
8 p.m.
Fox:Taraji’s White Hot Holidays (special)
9 p.m.
History:Alone (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E:Gangland Undercover (season premiere)
History:The Selection: Special Operations Experiment (series premiere)
*Friday, December 9*
Netflix:Captive (series premiere)
Netflix:Club De Cuervos (season premiere)
Netflix:Fuller House (season premiere)
Netflix:White Rabbit Project (series premiere)
Amazon:Mozart in the Jungle (season premiere)
7 p.m.
Nickelodeon:Albert (movie)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour (movie)
*Saturday, December 10*
9 p.m.
BBC America:Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (finale)
*Sunday, December 11*
8 p.m.
A&E:Critics’ Choice Awards (special)
9 p.m.
PBS:The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses (series premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Divorce (finale)
