Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 26, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 26-Jan. 1

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, December 26*

7 p.m.

Food Network:Jonas Restaurant: Family Style (special)

8 p.m.

HBO:Every Brilliant Thing (movie)

10 p.m.

truTV:Greatest Ever (season premiere)

*Tuesday, December 27*

Netflix:Chasing Cameron (series premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS:The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (special)

PBS:Frontline: Exodus (special)

LMN:My Crazy Ex (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:My Kid’s Obsession (special)

*Saturday, December 31*

8 p.m.

ABC:Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 (special)

NBC:A Toast to 2016! (special)

10 p.m.

NBC:Late Night With Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special (special)

11 p.m.

Fox:Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution (special)

11:30 p.m.

NBC:NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly (special)

*Sunday, January 1*

8 p.m.

Fox:The Mick (series premiere)

Lifetime:Mommy, I Didn’t Do It (movie)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:Ransom (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS:Sherlock (season premiere)

ABC:To Tell the Truth (season premiere)

Food Network:Worst Cooks in America (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Top Secret Swimming Holes (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II (season premiere)