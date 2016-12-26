Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 26, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 26-Jan. 1
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, December 26*
7 p.m.
Food Network:Jonas Restaurant: Family Style (special)
8 p.m.
HBO:Every Brilliant Thing (movie)
10 p.m.
truTV:Greatest Ever (season premiere)
*Tuesday, December 27*
Netflix:Chasing Cameron (series premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS:The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (special)
PBS:Frontline: Exodus (special)
LMN:My Crazy Ex (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:My Kid’s Obsession (special)
*Saturday, December 31*
8 p.m.
ABC:Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017 (special)
NBC:A Toast to 2016! (special)
10 p.m.
NBC:Late Night With Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special (special)
11 p.m.
Fox:Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution (special)
11:30 p.m.
NBC:NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly (special)
*Sunday, January 1*
8 p.m.
Fox:The Mick (series premiere)
Lifetime:Mommy, I Didn’t Do It (movie)
8:30 p.m.
CBS:Ransom (series premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS:Sherlock (season premiere)
ABC:To Tell the Truth (season premiere)
Food Network:Worst Cooks in America (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Travel Channel:Top Secret Swimming Holes (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central:Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle II (season premiere)
