Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 21, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 21-Dec. 27

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Dec. 21*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Great Christmas Light Fight (finale)

9 p.m.

HBO: Bolshoi Babylon (movie)

10 p.m.

ABC: The Great Holiday Baking Show (finale)

*Wednesday, Dec. 23*

8 p.m.

CBS: I Love Lucy Christmas Special (special)

*Thursday, Dec. 24*

8 p.m.

truTV: Santas in the Barn (finale)

*Friday, Dec. 25*

10 a.m.

ABC: 32nd annual Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade (special)

2:30 p.m.

ABC: Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

5 p.m.

ABC: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

8 p.m.

CBS: The Andy Griffith Show Christmas Special (special)

*Saturday, Dec. 26*

Netflix: Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes (movie)

10 p.m.

TLC: Sex Sent Me to the ER (season premiere)

*Sunday, Dec. 27*

8 p.m.

TNT: The Librarians (finale)

10 p.m.

TNT: Agent X (finale)