Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 21, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 21-Dec. 27
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Dec. 21*
8 p.m.
ABC: The Great Christmas Light Fight (finale)
9 p.m.
HBO: Bolshoi Babylon (movie)
10 p.m.
ABC: The Great Holiday Baking Show (finale)
*Wednesday, Dec. 23*
8 p.m.
CBS: I Love Lucy Christmas Special (special)
*Thursday, Dec. 24*
8 p.m.
truTV: Santas in the Barn (finale)
*Friday, Dec. 25*
10 a.m.
ABC: 32nd annual Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade (special)
2:30 p.m.
ABC: Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder
5 p.m.
ABC: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
8 p.m.
CBS: The Andy Griffith Show Christmas Special (special)
*Saturday, Dec. 26*
Netflix: Marco Polo: One Hundred Eyes (movie)
10 p.m.
TLC: Sex Sent Me to the ER (season premiere)
*Sunday, Dec. 27*
8 p.m.
TNT: The Librarians (finale)
10 p.m.
TNT: Agent X (finale)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.