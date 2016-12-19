Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 19, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 19-Dec. 25
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, December 19*
YouTube Red:The Keys of Christmas (special)
8 p.m.
NBC:America’s Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular (special)
CBS:First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House – An Oprah Winfrey Special (special)
HBO:Risky Drinking (movie)
9 p.m.
VH1:Leave It To Stevie (series premiere)
National Geographic:Mars (finale)
9:30 p.m.
VH1:K. Michelle: My Life (season premiere)
TBS:People of Earth (finale)
10 p.m.
NBC:The Wall (sneak preview)
*Tuesday, December 20*
Netflix:Gabriel Iglesias: I’m Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry (special)
8 p.m.
The CW:Terry Crews Saves Christmas (series premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come (special)
Fox:Scream Queens (finale)
*Wednesday, December 21*
8 p.m.
CBS:Undercover Boss (season premiere)
10 p.m.
IFC:Joe’s Pub Presents: A Holiday Special (special)
*Thursday, December 22*
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Project Runway Junior (season premiere)
*Friday, December 23*
Netflix:Sense8: A Christmas Special (special)
Netflix:Travelers (series premiere)
Netflix:Trollhunters (series premiere)
8 p.m.
CBS:A Home for the Holidays (special)
*Sunday, December 25*
7:30 p.m.
PBS:Call the Midwife Holiday Special (special)
9 p.m.
BBC America:Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (special)
