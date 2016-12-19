Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 19, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 19-Dec. 25

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, December 19*

YouTube Red:The Keys of Christmas (special)

8 p.m.

NBC:America’s Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular (special)

CBS:First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House – An Oprah Winfrey Special (special)

HBO:Risky Drinking (movie)

9 p.m.

VH1:Leave It To Stevie (series premiere)

National Geographic:Mars (finale)

9:30 p.m.

VH1:K. Michelle: My Life (season premiere)

TBS:People of Earth (finale)

10 p.m.

NBC:The Wall (sneak preview)

*Tuesday, December 20*

Netflix:Gabriel Iglesias: I’m Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry (special)

8 p.m.

The CW:Terry Crews Saves Christmas (series premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come (special)

Fox:Scream Queens (finale)

*Wednesday, December 21*

8 p.m.

CBS:Undercover Boss (season premiere)

10 p.m.

IFC:Joe’s Pub Presents: A Holiday Special (special)

*Thursday, December 22*

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Project Runway Junior (season premiere)

*Friday, December 23*

Netflix:Sense8: A Christmas Special (special)

Netflix:Travelers (series premiere)

Netflix:Trollhunters (series premiere)

8 p.m.

CBS:A Home for the Holidays (special)

*Sunday, December 25*

7:30 p.m.

PBS:Call the Midwife Holiday Special (special)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (special)