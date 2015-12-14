Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 14, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 14-Dec. 20

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Showtime Networks President David Nevins on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in Los Angeles. Nevins will discuss, among other things, the network’s SVOD platform.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Dec. 14*

8 p.m.

Syfy: Childhood’s End (series premiere)

VH1: Love & Hip Hop: New York (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists (movie)

10 p.m.

NBC: Adele Live in New York City (special)

Syfy: The Expanse (series premiere)

FX: Fargo (finale)

*Tuesday, Dec. 15*

9 p.m.

NBC: The Voice (finale)

WGN America: Manhattan (finale)

10 p.m.

MTV: Finding Carter (finale)

*Wednesday, Dec. 16*

8 p.m.

CBS: Survivor (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Nashville: On the Record 3 (special)

Syfy: The Magicians (series premiere)

*Thursday, Dec. 17*

8 p.m.

Fox: American Country Countdown’s Top 10 Stories of 2015 (special)

The CW: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (special)

9 p.m.

BBC America: Luther (movie)

9:30 p.m.

ABC: Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2015 (special)

10 p.m.

Spike TV: Funniest Commercials of the Year (special)

*Friday, Dec. 18*

Netflix: F Is for Family (series premiere)

Netflix: Making a Murderer (series premiere)

Netflix: Mike Epps: Don’t Take It Personal (special)

9 p.m.

CBS: A Home for the Holidays (special)

Fox: World’s Funniest (finale)

10 p.m.

Cinemax: The Knick (finale)

Syfy: Z Nation (finale)

*Saturday, Dec. 19*

8 p.m.

Hallmark Channel: A Christmas Melody (movie)

Lifetime: The Spirit of Christmas (movie)

9 p.m.

AMC: Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert (special)

10 p.m.

OWN: Oprah Goes to Broadway: The Color Purple (special)

*Sunday, Dec. 20*

7 p.m.

Fox: The 64th Annual Miss Universe Pageant (special)

8 p.m.

Hallmark: Christmas Land (movie)

8:30 p.m.

CBS: Undercover Boss (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Showtime: Homeland (finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime: The Affair (finale)