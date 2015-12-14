Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 14, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 14-Dec. 20
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation with Showtime Networks President David Nevins on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in Los Angeles. Nevins will discuss, among other things, the network’s SVOD platform.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Dec. 14*
8 p.m.
Syfy: Childhood’s End (series premiere)
VH1: Love & Hip Hop: New York (season premiere)
9 p.m.
HBO: Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists (movie)
10 p.m.
NBC: Adele Live in New York City (special)
Syfy: The Expanse (series premiere)
FX: Fargo (finale)
*Tuesday, Dec. 15*
9 p.m.
NBC: The Voice (finale)
WGN America: Manhattan (finale)
10 p.m.
MTV: Finding Carter (finale)
*Wednesday, Dec. 16*
8 p.m.
CBS: Survivor (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC: Nashville: On the Record 3 (special)
Syfy: The Magicians (series premiere)
*Thursday, Dec. 17*
8 p.m.
Fox: American Country Countdown’s Top 10 Stories of 2015 (special)
The CW: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (special)
9 p.m.
BBC America: Luther (movie)
9:30 p.m.
ABC: Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2015 (special)
10 p.m.
Spike TV: Funniest Commercials of the Year (special)
*Friday, Dec. 18*
Netflix: F Is for Family (series premiere)
Netflix: Making a Murderer (series premiere)
Netflix: Mike Epps: Don’t Take It Personal (special)
9 p.m.
CBS: A Home for the Holidays (special)
Fox: World’s Funniest (finale)
10 p.m.
Cinemax: The Knick (finale)
Syfy: Z Nation (finale)
*Saturday, Dec. 19*
8 p.m.
Hallmark Channel: A Christmas Melody (movie)
Lifetime: The Spirit of Christmas (movie)
9 p.m.
AMC: Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert (special)
10 p.m.
OWN: Oprah Goes to Broadway: The Color Purple (special)
*Sunday, Dec. 20*
7 p.m.
Fox: The 64th Annual Miss Universe Pageant (special)
8 p.m.
Hallmark: Christmas Land (movie)
8:30 p.m.
CBS: Undercover Boss (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Showtime: Homeland (finale)
10 p.m.
Showtime: The Affair (finale)
