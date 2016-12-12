Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 12, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 12-Dec. 18

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, December 12*

9 p.m.

The CW:Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2016 (special)

10 p.m.

VH1:America’s Next Top Model (season premiere)

Travel Channel:Booze Traveler (season premiere)

*Tuesday, December 13*

9 p.m.

NBC:The Voice (finale)

*Wednesday, December 14*

8 p.m.

NBC:A Pentatonix Christmas Special (special)

The CW:The Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies of All Time (special)

CBS:Survivor (finale)

9 p.m.

Fox:Star (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:BBC Music Awards (special)

AHC:Blood and Fury: America’s Civil War (series premiere)

SundanceTV:Rectify (finale)

*Thursday, December 15*

8 p.m.

The CW:iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (special)

*Friday, December 16*

Netflix:Barry (movie)

Amazon:The Man in the High Castle (season premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (special)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Running for His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story (movie)

TLC:Paranormal Lockdown: Evidence Revealed (special)

Fox:The Exorcist (finale)

10 p.m.

TLC:Paranormal Lockdown (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV2:MTV2 Presents: Hottest MCs in the Game (special)

*Saturday, December 17*

9 p.m.

Reelz:Overkill: The Unsolved Murder of JonBenét (special)

*Sunday, December 18*

8 p.m.

E!:Rob & Chyna Baby Special (special)

9 p.m.

HMM:A Christmas to Remember (movie)