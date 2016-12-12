Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Dec. 12, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Dec. 12-Dec. 18
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, December 12*
9 p.m.
The CW:Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2016 (special)
10 p.m.
VH1:America’s Next Top Model (season premiere)
Travel Channel:Booze Traveler (season premiere)
*Tuesday, December 13*
9 p.m.
NBC:The Voice (finale)
*Wednesday, December 14*
8 p.m.
NBC:A Pentatonix Christmas Special (special)
The CW:The Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies of All Time (special)
CBS:Survivor (finale)
9 p.m.
Fox:Star (series premiere)
10 p.m.
BBC America:BBC Music Awards (special)
AHC:Blood and Fury: America’s Civil War (series premiere)
SundanceTV:Rectify (finale)
*Thursday, December 15*
8 p.m.
The CW:iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (special)
*Friday, December 16*
Netflix:Barry (movie)
Amazon:The Man in the High Castle (season premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW:85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (special)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Running for His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story (movie)
TLC:Paranormal Lockdown: Evidence Revealed (special)
Fox:The Exorcist (finale)
10 p.m.
TLC:Paranormal Lockdown (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV2:MTV2 Presents: Hottest MCs in the Game (special)
*Saturday, December 17*
9 p.m.
Reelz:Overkill: The Unsolved Murder of JonBenét (special)
*Sunday, December 18*
8 p.m.
E!:Rob & Chyna Baby Special (special)
9 p.m.
HMM:A Christmas to Remember (movie)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.