Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 7, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from August 7-August 13
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, August 7*
Acorn TV:Vera (season premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:The Bachelorette (finale)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Man v. Food (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Brillo Box (3¢Off) (movie)
GSN:Snap Decision (series premiere)
Discovery:Carspotting (series premiere)
A&E:Escaping Polygamy (season premiere)
*Tuesday, August 8*
Apple:Carpool Karaoke (series premiere)
Hulu:Difficult People (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO:Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (season premiere)
NBC:World of Dance (finale)
Viceland:The Last Shot (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Viceland:The Therapist (season premiere)
*Wednesday, August 9*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Honey Badger Grit (special)
Audience:Mr. Mercedes (series premiere)
Pop:Swedish Dicks (series premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:The Story of Diana (special)
A&E:Wahlburgers (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:Growing Up Evancho (special)
10:30 p.m.
NBC:The Carmichael Show (finale)
*Thursday, August 10*
9 p.m.
Discovery:First in Human (series premiere)
NBC:Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (season premiere)
*Friday, August 11*
Netflix:Atypical (series premiere)
Netflix:Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh (season premiere)
Netflix:Naked (movie)
Netflix:True and The Rainbow Kingdom (series premiere)
Netflix:White Gold (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)
*Saturday, August 12*
9 p.m.
CBS:Doubt (finale)
AMC:Turn: Washington’s Spies (finale)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Rescue Dog to Super Dog (series premiere)
BBC America:Orphan Black (finale)
*Sunday, August 13*
8 p.m.
History:The Cars That Made America (series premiere)
Smithsonian Channel:Inside Windsor Castle (series premiere)
Fox: Teen Choice 2017 (special)
9 p.m.
Reelz:Elvis: Behind Closed Doors (special)
TNT:Claws (finale)
10 p.m.
Epix:Get Shorty (series premiere)
Food Network:Guy’s Family Road Trip (series premiere)
Showtime:I’m Dying Up Here (finale)
