Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 7, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from August 7-August 13

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, August 7*

Acorn TV:Vera (season premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (finale)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Man v. Food (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Brillo Box (3¢Off) (movie)

GSN:Snap Decision (series premiere)

Discovery:Carspotting (series premiere)

A&E:Escaping Polygamy (season premiere)

*Tuesday, August 8*

Apple:Carpool Karaoke (series premiere)

Hulu:Difficult People (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (season premiere)

NBC:World of Dance (finale)

Viceland:The Last Shot (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Viceland:The Therapist (season premiere)

*Wednesday, August 9*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Honey Badger Grit (special)

Audience:Mr. Mercedes (series premiere)

Pop:Swedish Dicks (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:The Story of Diana (special)

A&E:Wahlburgers (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Growing Up Evancho (special)

10:30 p.m.

NBC:The Carmichael Show (finale)

*Thursday, August 10*

9 p.m.

Discovery:First in Human (series premiere)

NBC:Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (season premiere)

*Friday, August 11*

Netflix:Atypical (series premiere)

Netflix:Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh (season premiere)

Netflix:Naked (movie)

Netflix:True and The Rainbow Kingdom (series premiere)

Netflix:White Gold (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)

*Saturday, August 12*

9 p.m.

CBS:Doubt (finale)

AMC:Turn: Washington’s Spies (finale)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Rescue Dog to Super Dog (series premiere)

BBC America:Orphan Black (finale)

*Sunday, August 13*

8 p.m.

History:The Cars That Made America (series premiere)

Smithsonian Channel:Inside Windsor Castle (series premiere)

Fox: Teen Choice 2017 (special)

9 p.m.

Reelz:Elvis: Behind Closed Doors (special)

TNT:Claws (finale)

10 p.m.

Epix:Get Shorty (series premiere)

Food Network:Guy’s Family Road Trip (series premiere)

Showtime:I’m Dying Up Here (finale)