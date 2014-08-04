Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 4, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from August 04- August 10, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Second-Quarter Earnings Reports

With the FCC having approved its acquisition of Allbritton, Sinclair Broadcast Group is set to release its second-quarter earnings Aug. 6. Time Warner, which has recently taken on anti-takeover measures due to hot pursuit from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, will release earnings the same day, as will Fox. Disney, LIN, Dish, Viacom, AMC, CBS and Scripps are also on the earnings agenda this week.

Disney, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

LIN, Tuesday at 9 a.m.

21st Century Fox, Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Dish, Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Sinclair, Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Time Warner, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Viacom, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

AMC, Thursday at 11 a.m.

CBS, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Scripps, Thursday at 10 a.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, August 4 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Bachelor In Paradise (series premiere)

9 p.m.

HBO: Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words (premiere)

FX: Partners (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Jersey Belle (series premiere)

A&E: Longmire (season finale)

ID: Nowhere to Hide (series premiere)

* Tuesday, August 5 *

8:00 p.m.

ABC: CMA Music Festival: Country's Night to Rock (special)

9:00 p.m.

Reelz: Hollywood Hillbillies (season premiere)

10:00 p.m.

Reelz: Celebrity Legacies (series premiere)

HBO: Hard Knocks (season premiere)

TLC: Buddy's Bakery Rescue (season finale)

* Wednesday, August 6 *

8 p.m.

Cooking:My Grandmother's Ravioli (season premiere)

9 p.m.

GSN:Skin Wars (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Top Chef Duels (series premiere)

* Thursday, August 7 *

9:30 p.m.

Bravo:Extreme Guide to Parenting (series premiere)

10 p.m.

IFC:Garfunkel and Oates (series premiere)

Syfy: Dominion (season finale)

WE tv: L.A. Hair (season finale)

11 p.m.

Showtime:7 Deadly Sins (mini-series premiere)

* Friday, August 8 *

9 p.m.

CMT:Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere)

Showtime:L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin (premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Jonah from Tonga (series premiere)

Cinemax:The Knick (series premiere)



10:30 p.m.

Pivot:Please Like Me (season premiere)

* Saturday, August 9 *

9 p.m.

Starz: Outlander (series premiere)

Hallmark: Stranded in Paradise (premiere)

* Sunday, August 10 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Teen Choice Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Spike:Gym Rescue (series premiere)

Food: Food Network Star (season finale)