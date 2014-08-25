Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 25, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from August 25-August 31, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards

Thanks to football, television’s biggest night moves into late summer – and to Monday instead of its usual Sunday time slot – as NBC takes the honors this year. The 66th Emmy Awards will be hosted by NBC’s newest late night emcee, Seth Meyers. Presenters include Bryan Cranston, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Halle Berry and Julia Roberts. Cable sibling E! will begin its fashion coverage with 90-minute Countdown to the Red Carpet scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by a two- hour tweet-filled livestream of the red carpet.

Where: Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, Calif.

When: Monday at 8 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, August 25 *

8 p.m.

NBC:66th Primetime Emmy Awards (special)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Top Gear: Cars of the People (premiere)

10 p.m.

American Heroes: Apocalypse: WWI (season finale)

* Tuesday, August 26 *

8 p.m.

CW: iHeart Radio Album Release Party With Maroon 5 (special)

Discovery: Alaska The Last Frontier: Kilchers Revealed (premiere)

9:00 p.m.

BBC America: Superhuman Animals (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central: Tosh.0 (season premiere)

CNBC: Restaurant Startup (season finale)

FX: Tyrant (season finale)

Travel: Food Paradise (season finale)

truTV: Motor City Masters (season finale)

USA: Covert Affairs (season finale)

11 p.m.

E!: Chelsea Lately (series finale)

* Wednesday, August 27 *

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Young And Hungry (summer finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Mystery Girls (summer finale)

9 p.m.

ID:Deadly Devotion (season finale)

Esquire:Brew Dogs (season finale)

10 p.m.

Esquire:Best Bars in America (season finale)

Lifetime: Girlfriend Intervention (series premiere)

PBS: Operation Maneater (series premiere)

ABC: Motive (season finale)

* Thursday, August 28 *

9:30 p.m.

NBC:Welcome to Sweden (season finale)

10 p.m.

ABC:The World’s Wildest Commercials (special)

* Friday, August 29 *

9 p.m.

Showtime:Heather McDonald: I Don’t Mean To Brag (special)

10 p.m.

MTV: No Cameras Allowed (premiere)

* Sunday, August 31 *

8 p.m.

BET:Sunday Best (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC:2014 MDA Show of Strength Telethon (special)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Game of Crowns (season finale)