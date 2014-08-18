Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 18, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of August 18-24, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Emmy Parties

Emmys fetes start this week and continue into the wee hours following the awards show. Emmys sponsor Audi will hold its pre-celebration Thursday at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. On Saturday American stars and the BBC’s finest can rub elbows when the BAFTA LA TV Tea party returns to the SLS hotel. Showtime will raise a glass to its nominees a night early the Sunset Tower. After the last award is announced the Governors Ball will be in full swing at the L.A. Convention Center while most-nominated net HBO will toast its shows at the Pacific Design Center.

Directors Nominee Reception, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT

Audi Emmys Celebration, Thursday

Writers Nominee Reception, Thursday at 7 p.m. PT

BAFTA TV Tea Party, Saturday at 2 p.m. PT

TV Academy’s Performers Nominee Reception, Saturday

WME Party, Saturday at 8 p.m. PT

Showtime’s Emmy Eve Party, Sunday at 7 p.m. PT

Fox’s Pan-Corporate Party, Monday at 8 p.m. PT

Governors Ball, Monday following the telecast

HBO After Party, Monday following the telecast

What to Watch…

* Monday, August 18 *

8 p.m.

VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season finale)

ABC Family:Switched At Birth (season finale)

9 p.m.

CW:Americas Next Top Model(season premiere)

Discovery:Fast N' Loud (season premiere)

HBO:Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart (premiere)

VH1:Atlanta Exes (series premiere)

* Tuesday, August 19 *

10 p.m.

Ovation:A Young Doctor's Notebook (season premiere)

Syfy:Wizard Wars (series premiere)

TNT:Perception (season finale)

VH1:K.Michelle: The Rebellious Soul Musical (season premiere)

* Wednesday, August 20 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix:Happy Valley (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles(season premiere)

USA:Suits(season finale)

10 p.m.

Oxygen:Preachers of L.A.(season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

A&E:Epic Ink(series premiere)

* Thursday, August 21 *

9 p.m.

TLC:Gypsy Sisters (season premiere)

ABC:Rookie Blue (season finale)

10 p.m.

FYI:The Feed (series premiere)

* Friday, August 22 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix:BoJack Horseman (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Destination America:Swamp Monsters (series premiere)

Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Destination America:Monsters Underground (series premiere)

Discovery:Airplane Repo (season premiere)

* Saturday, August 23 *

8 p.m.

BBC America:Doctor Who (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:The Incredible Dr. Pol (season premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Intruders (series premiere)

* Sunday, August 24 *

8 p.m.

Univision:Qué Pobres Tan Ricos(season finale)

9 p.m.

MTV:2014 MTV Video Music Awards (special)

PBS:Breathless (series premiere)

ABC:Rising Star(season finale)

HBO:True Blood(series finale)

BBC America:The Musketeers(season finale)