Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 11, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from August 11- August 17, 2014.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
The SEC Network Kickoff
The NCAA’s Southeastern Conference will join the Big Ten and the Pac-12 as college conferences to have their own dedicated TV net- works with the launch of the SEC Network Aug. 14. The new sports net plans to air more than 1,000 conference events along with original programming including SEC Nation, a pregame show with Joe Tessitore and former SEC star quarterback Tim Tebow. Following a flurry of carriage deals in the past few weeks, the ESPN-owned channel will launch in a record 91 million homes.
When: Thursday at 6 p.m.
What to Watch…
* Monday, August 11 *
9 p.m.
TV Land:Candid Camera (series premiere)
10 p.m.
FYI:Red Hot Design (series premiere)
TNT: Murder in the First (season premere)
11 p.m.
Sundance: The Approval Matrix (series premiere)
* Tuesday, August 12 *
8 p.m.
GSN: Idiot Test (series premiere)
9 p.m.
A&E: Storage Wars (season premiere)
AMC: 4th and Loud (series premiere)
Bravo: Below Deck (series premiere)
Oxygen: Sisterhood of Hip Hop (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Bravo: The Singles Project (series premiere)
Syfy: The Wil Wheaton Project (season finale)
10:30 p.m.
A&E: Cement Heads (series premiere)
* Wednesday, August 13 *
9 p.m.
A&E: Duck Dyanasty (season finale)
TNT: Legends (series premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E: Wahlburgers (season premiere)
ID: Heartbreakers (series premiere)
Science: Man vs. the Universe (premiere)
TNT: Franklin & Bash (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
FXX: Wilfred (series finale)
* Thursday, August 14 *
9 p.m.
Fox: Gang Related (season finale)
WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season premiere)
NBC:Last Comic Standing (season finale)
10 p.m.
WE tv:SWV Reunited (season premiere)
ABC:NY Med (season finale)
* Friday, August 15 *
9 p.m.
TNT: Cold Justice (season finale)
TLC:Four Weddings (season premiere)
* Saturday, August 16 *
9 p.m.
LMN:Ghost Inside My Child (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO: Katt Williams: Priceless: Afterlife (premiere)
* Sunday, August 17 *
9 p.m.
Food:The Great Food Truck Race (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Nat Geo:Wicked Tuna: North vs. South (series premiere)
Pivot:The Operatives (series premiere)
