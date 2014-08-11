Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of August 11, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from August 11- August 17, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The SEC Network Kickoff

The NCAA’s Southeastern Conference will join the Big Ten and the Pac-12 as college conferences to have their own dedicated TV net- works with the launch of the SEC Network Aug. 14. The new sports net plans to air more than 1,000 conference events along with original programming including SEC Nation, a pregame show with Joe Tessitore and former SEC star quarterback Tim Tebow. Following a flurry of carriage deals in the past few weeks, the ESPN-owned channel will launch in a record 91 million homes.

When: Thursday at 6 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, August 11 *

9 p.m.

TV Land:Candid Camera (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FYI:Red Hot Design (series premiere)

TNT: Murder in the First (season premere)

11 p.m.

Sundance: The Approval Matrix (series premiere)

* Tuesday, August 12 *

8 p.m.

GSN: Idiot Test (series premiere)

9 p.m.

A&E: Storage Wars (season premiere)

AMC: 4th and Loud (series premiere)

Bravo: Below Deck (series premiere)

Oxygen: Sisterhood of Hip Hop (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: The Singles Project (series premiere)

Syfy: The Wil Wheaton Project (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

A&E: Cement Heads (series premiere)

* Wednesday, August 13 *

9 p.m.

A&E: Duck Dyanasty (season finale)

TNT: Legends (series premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E: Wahlburgers (season premiere)

ID: Heartbreakers (series premiere)

Science: Man vs. the Universe (premiere)

TNT: Franklin & Bash (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX: Wilfred (series finale)

* Thursday, August 14 *

9 p.m.

Fox: Gang Related (season finale)

WE tv:Braxton Family Values (season premiere)

NBC:Last Comic Standing (season finale)

10 p.m.

WE tv:SWV Reunited (season premiere)

ABC:NY Med (season finale)

* Friday, August 15 *

9 p.m.

TNT: Cold Justice (season finale)

TLC:Four Weddings (season premiere)

* Saturday, August 16 *

9 p.m.

LMN:Ghost Inside My Child (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Katt Williams: Priceless: Afterlife (premiere)

* Sunday, August 17 *

9 p.m.

Food:The Great Food Truck Race (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo:Wicked Tuna: North vs. South (series premiere)

Pivot:The Operatives (series premiere)