Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 8, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 8-Aug. 14

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The TCA summer press tour continues as Fox takes the stage on Monday, FX on Tuesday, CBS on Wednesday, and The CW and Showtime on Thursday.

Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor will discuss his career at The Paley Center for Media’s “An Evening with Jeffrey Tambor”—moderated by fellow Transparent star Judith Light—on Thursday in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, August 8*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Pompeii: The Dead Speak (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Devious Maids (finale)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Secret Eats with Adam Richman (series premiere)

Lifetime:UnREAL (finale)

*Tuesday, August 9*

9 p.m.

TNT:Animal Kingdom (finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams (season premiere)

*Wednesday, August 10*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Desert Warriors: Lions of the Namib (special)

E!:Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (season premiere)

*Thursday, August 11*

Seeso:Take My Wife (series premiere)

Hulu:Triumph’s Summer Election Special 2016 (special)

*Friday, August 12*

Netflix:The Get Down (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Cinemax:Outcast (finale)

*Saturday, August 13*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Summer in the City (movie)

*Sunday, August 14*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Chesapeake Shores (series premiere)