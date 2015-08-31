Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 31, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 31-Sept. 6
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Television Academy is hosting a handful of receptions for the 67th Emmy Award nominees. Special Visual Effects will be held on Monday; Cinematographers & Electronic Production will be held on Tuesday; and Picture Editors will be held on Wednesday. All three will be held at the Montage Beverly Hills.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Aug. 31*
8 p.m.
E!: Fashion Police (season premiere)
PBS: Big Blue Live (special)
9 p.m.
MTV: Awkward (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
MTV: Faking It (premiere)
10 p.m.
MTV: Todrick (series premiere)
ABC: The Whispers (finale)
10:30 p.m.
MTV: Girl Code Live (series premiere)
*Tuesday, Sept. 1*
9 p.m.
Travel Channel: Hotel Impossible (season premiere)
10 p.m.
MTV: Scream (finale)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Drunk History (season premiere)
*Wednesday, Sept. 2*
9 p.m.
Bravo: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
A&E: Wahlburgers (finale)
10 p.m.
TLC: Big Kenny and Family (special)
ID: Suspicion (series premiere)
ABC: Celebrity Wife Swap (finale)
A&E: Donnie Loves Jenny (finale)
USA: Mr. Robot (finale)
Lifetime: Little Women: Terra’s Little Family (finale)
*Thursday, Sept. 3*
8 p.m.
NBC: Food Fighters (finale)
9 p.m.
ABC: Mistresses (finale)
A&E: Beyond Scared Straight (finale)
WE tv: Braxton Family Values (finale)
10 p.m.
ABC: Rookie Blue (finale)
*Friday, Sept. 4*
Amazon: Hand of God (series premiere)
9 p.m.
PBS: American Masters: Althea (movie)
Discovery: Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)
Showtime: Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church (movie)
*Saturday, Sept. 5*
11 p.m.
Comedy Central: Kevin Hart Presents: Lil Rel Howery: RELevant (special)
*Sunday, Sept. 6*
8 p.m.
Animal Planet: Rugged Justice (season premiere)
9 p.m.
TNT: The Last Ship (finale)
10 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Boteti (special)
