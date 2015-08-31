Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 31, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 31-Sept. 6

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Television Academy is hosting a handful of receptions for the 67th Emmy Award nominees. Special Visual Effects will be held on Monday; Cinematographers & Electronic Production will be held on Tuesday; and Picture Editors will be held on Wednesday. All three will be held at the Montage Beverly Hills.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Aug. 31*

8 p.m.

E!: Fashion Police (season premiere)

PBS: Big Blue Live (special)

9 p.m.

MTV: Awkward (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

MTV: Faking It (premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV: Todrick (series premiere)

ABC: The Whispers (finale)

10:30 p.m.

MTV: Girl Code Live (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Sept. 1*

9 p.m.

Travel Channel: Hotel Impossible (season premiere)

10 p.m.

MTV: Scream (finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Drunk History (season premiere)

*Wednesday, Sept. 2*

9 p.m.

Bravo: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

A&E: Wahlburgers (finale)

10 p.m.

TLC: Big Kenny and Family (special)

ID: Suspicion (series premiere)

ABC: Celebrity Wife Swap (finale)

A&E: Donnie Loves Jenny (finale)

USA: Mr. Robot (finale)

Lifetime: Little Women: Terra’s Little Family (finale)

*Thursday, Sept. 3*

8 p.m.

NBC: Food Fighters (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC: Mistresses (finale)

A&E: Beyond Scared Straight (finale)

WE tv: Braxton Family Values (finale)

10 p.m.

ABC: Rookie Blue (finale)

*Friday, Sept. 4*

Amazon: Hand of God (series premiere)

9 p.m.

PBS: American Masters: Althea (movie)

Discovery: Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)

Showtime: Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church (movie)

*Saturday, Sept. 5*

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: Kevin Hart Presents: Lil Rel Howery: RELevant (special)

*Sunday, Sept. 6*

8 p.m.

Animal Planet: Rugged Justice (season premiere)

9 p.m.

TNT: The Last Ship (finale)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Boteti (special)