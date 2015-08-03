Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 3, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 3-Aug. 9

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The second week of the TCA summer press tour continues with Amazon on Monday, Disney/ABC on Tuesday, and Fox and FX on Thursday and Friday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Aug. 3*

9 p.m.

ABC: After Paradise (series premiere)

HBO: Toe Tag Parole: To Live and Die on Yard A (movie)

9:30 p.m.

The CW: Significant Mother (series premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC: The Making of the Mob: New York (finale)

Lifetime: UnREAL (finale)

*Tuesday, Aug. 4*

8 p.m.

ABC: CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock (special)

9 p.m.

Oxygen: It Takes a Sister (series premiere)

PBS: JFK & LBJ: A Time for Greatness (special)

ABC Family: Stitchers (finale)

10 p.m.

FYI: Get Swank’d (series premiere)

USA: Playing House (season premiere)

*Wednesday, Aug. 5*

Hulu: Difficult People (series premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW: America’s Next Top Model (season premiere)

ABC Family: Melissa & Joey (series finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Baby Daddy (finale)

9 p.m.

ABC Family: Job or No Job (series premiere)

NBC: Mr. Robinson (series premiere)

The CW: A Wicked Offer (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TV One: Born Again Virgin (series premiere)

*Thursday, Aug. 6*

9 p.m.

Discovery Family: From Wags to Riches with Bill Berloni (series premiere)

Lifetime: Project Runway (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC: 3 Bad Dates, 1 Soulmate (special)

A&E: Behind Bars: Rookie Year (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: The Daily Show With Jon Stewart (finale)

CMT: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere)

*Friday, Aug. 7*

Netflix: Club de Cuervos (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

E!: The Comment Section (series premiere)

*Saturday, Aug. 8*

11 p.m.

TBS: America’s Next Weatherman (series premiere)

*Sunday, Aug. 9*

7 p.m.

Travel: America. The Beautiful (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Fur Seal Battleground (special)

HMM: Garage Sale Mystery: The Wedding Dress (movie)

HBO: True Detective (finale)

10 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Lemur Island (special)

Destination America: Project Afterlife (series premiere)