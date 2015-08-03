Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 3, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 3-Aug. 9
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The second week of the TCA summer press tour continues with Amazon on Monday, Disney/ABC on Tuesday, and Fox and FX on Thursday and Friday.
What to Watch…
*Monday, Aug. 3*
9 p.m.
ABC: After Paradise (series premiere)
HBO: Toe Tag Parole: To Live and Die on Yard A (movie)
9:30 p.m.
The CW: Significant Mother (series premiere)
10 p.m.
AMC: The Making of the Mob: New York (finale)
Lifetime: UnREAL (finale)
*Tuesday, Aug. 4*
8 p.m.
ABC: CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock (special)
9 p.m.
Oxygen: It Takes a Sister (series premiere)
PBS: JFK & LBJ: A Time for Greatness (special)
ABC Family: Stitchers (finale)
10 p.m.
FYI: Get Swank’d (series premiere)
USA: Playing House (season premiere)
*Wednesday, Aug. 5*
Hulu: Difficult People (series premiere)
8 p.m.
The CW: America’s Next Top Model (season premiere)
ABC Family: Melissa & Joey (series finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC Family: Baby Daddy (finale)
9 p.m.
ABC Family: Job or No Job (series premiere)
NBC: Mr. Robinson (series premiere)
The CW: A Wicked Offer (series premiere)
10 p.m.
TV One: Born Again Virgin (series premiere)
*Thursday, Aug. 6*
9 p.m.
Discovery Family: From Wags to Riches with Bill Berloni (series premiere)
Lifetime: Project Runway (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC: 3 Bad Dates, 1 Soulmate (special)
A&E: Behind Bars: Rookie Year (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central: The Daily Show With Jon Stewart (finale)
CMT: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere)
*Friday, Aug. 7*
Netflix: Club de Cuervos (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
E!: The Comment Section (series premiere)
*Saturday, Aug. 8*
11 p.m.
TBS: America’s Next Weatherman (series premiere)
*Sunday, Aug. 9*
7 p.m.
Travel: America. The Beautiful (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Fur Seal Battleground (special)
HMM: Garage Sale Mystery: The Wedding Dress (movie)
HBO: True Detective (finale)
10 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Lemur Island (special)
Destination America: Project Afterlife (series premiere)
