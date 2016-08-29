Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 29, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 29-Sept. 4
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, August 29*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:China’s Emperor of Evil (special)
10 p.m.
DIY:House Crashers (season premiere)
AMC:The Making of the Mob: Chicago (finale)
Bravo:Odd Mom Out (finale)
*Tuesday, August 30*
9 p.m.
Nat Geo:Facing (series premiere)
Science Channel:NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)
Freeform:Dead of Summer (finale)
10 p.m.
Science Channel:Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman (season premiere)
*Wednesday, August 31*
10 p.m.
Viceland:Weediquette (season premiere)
FXX:You’re the Worst (season premiere)
NBC:The Night Shift (finale)
*Thursday, September 1*
8 p.m.
ABC:BattleBots (finale)
10 p.m.
Viceland:F*ck, That’s Delicious (season premiere)
WE tv:Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never (series premiere)
FX:SEX&DRUGS&ROCK&ROLL (finale)
CNBC: Ground Zero Rising: Freedom vs. Fear (special)
10:30 p.m.
Spike TV:Tracks (series premiere)
*Friday, September 2*
Netflix:Chef’s Table (season premiere)
Netflix:Narcos (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy:Killjoys (finale)
Viceland:Abandoned (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Freeform:Cheer Squad (finale)
*Sunday, September 4*
7 p.m.
ABC:The ABC Fall Preview Special (special)
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Building Star Trek (special)
10 p.m.
TNT:Murder in the First (finale)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.