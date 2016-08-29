Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 29, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 29-Sept. 4

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, August 29*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:China’s Emperor of Evil (special)

10 p.m.

DIY:House Crashers (season premiere)

AMC:The Making of the Mob: Chicago (finale)

Bravo:Odd Mom Out (finale)

*Tuesday, August 30*

9 p.m.

Nat Geo:Facing (series premiere)

Science Channel:NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)

Freeform:Dead of Summer (finale)

10 p.m.

Science Channel:Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman (season premiere)

*Wednesday, August 31*

10 p.m.

Viceland:Weediquette (season premiere)

FXX:You’re the Worst (season premiere)

NBC:The Night Shift (finale)

*Thursday, September 1*

8 p.m.

ABC:BattleBots (finale)

10 p.m.

Viceland:F*ck, That’s Delicious (season premiere)

WE tv:Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never (series premiere)

FX:SEX&DRUGS&ROCK&ROLL (finale)

CNBC: Ground Zero Rising: Freedom vs. Fear (special)

10:30 p.m.

Spike TV:Tracks (series premiere)

*Friday, September 2*

Netflix:Chef’s Table (season premiere)

Netflix:Narcos (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy:Killjoys (finale)

Viceland:Abandoned (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Freeform:Cheer Squad (finale)

*Sunday, September 4*

7 p.m.

ABC:The ABC Fall Preview Special (special)

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Building Star Trek (special)

10 p.m.

TNT:Murder in the First (finale)