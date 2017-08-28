Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 28, 2017
By B&C Staff
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 28-Sept. 3
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Aug. 28*
9 p.m.
ID:Gone (finale)
*Tuesday, Aug. 29*
9 p.m.
TNT:Animal Kingdom (finale)
10 p.m.
OWN:Black Love (series premiere)
History:American Ripper (finale)
*Wednesday, Aug. 30*
8 p.m.
The CW:Vixen (premiere)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Misfit Garage (premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Garage Rehab (premiere)
*Thursday, Aug. 31*
10 p.m.
NBC:The Night Shift (finale)
ID:Guilty Rich (series premiere)
USA:Queen of the South (finale)
*Friday, Sept. 1*
8 p.m.
Syfy:Killjoys (finale)
9 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild:China’s Wild Side (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:American Made Inventors (series premiere)
ID:Deadly Women (premiere)
*Sunday, Sept. 3*
9 p.m.
Animal Planet:North Woods Law: On the Hunt (premiere)
HGTV:Island Life (premiere)
Showtime:Twin Peaks: The Return (finale)
Starz:Power (finale)
10 p.m.
ID:Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall (premiere)
