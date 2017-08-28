Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 28, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 28-Sept. 3

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…



*Monday, Aug. 28*



9 p.m.

ID:Gone (finale)



*Tuesday, Aug. 29*



9 p.m.

TNT:Animal Kingdom (finale)



10 p.m.

OWN:Black Love (series premiere)

History:American Ripper (finale)



*Wednesday, Aug. 30*



8 p.m.

The CW:Vixen (premiere)



9 p.m.

Discovery:Misfit Garage (premiere)



10 p.m.

Discovery:Garage Rehab (premiere)



*Thursday, Aug. 31*



10 p.m.

NBC:The Night Shift (finale)

ID:Guilty Rich (series premiere)

USA:Queen of the South (finale)



*Friday, Sept. 1*



8 p.m.

Syfy:Killjoys (finale)



9 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild:China’s Wild Side (series premiere)



10 p.m.

Discovery:American Made Inventors (series premiere)

ID:Deadly Women (premiere)



*Sunday, Sept. 3*



9 p.m.

Animal Planet:North Woods Law: On the Hunt (premiere)

HGTV:Island Life (premiere)

Showtime:Twin Peaks: The Return (finale)

Starz:Power (finale)



10 p.m.

ID:Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall (premiere)