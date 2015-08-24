Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 24, 2015
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 24-Aug. 30
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, Aug. 24*
8 p.m.
ABC Family: Switched at Birth (summer premiere)
9 p.m.
Lifetime: Devious Maids (finale)
10 p.m.
TNT: Murder in the First (finale)
VH1: Black Ink Crew (season premiere)
*Tuesday, Aug. 25*
CW Seed: Vixen (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC Family: Monica the Medium (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Bravo: Below Deck (season premiere)
El Rey: From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Bravo: My Fab 40TH (series premiere)
TNT: Public Morals (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Another Period (finale)
*Wednesday, Aug. 26*
8 p.m.
BET: Katrina 10 Years Later: Through Hell in High Water (special)
GSN: Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (special)
9 p.m.
NBC: The Carmichael Show (series premiere)
Syfy: Ghost Hunters (season premiere)
Velocity: Wheeler Dealers (season premiere)
10 p.m.
USA: Mr. Robot (finale)
*Thursday, Aug. 27*
10 p.m.
History: Power & Ice (series premiere)
*Friday, Aug. 28*
Netflix: Narcos (series premiere)
*Sunday, Aug. 30*
8 p.m.
AXS: The X Factor UK (season premiere)
9 p.m.
MTV: 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (special)
Nat Geo Wild: Elephant Queen (special)
10 p.m.
TLC: Breaking the Silence (special)
ABC: Save My Life: Boston Trauma (finale)
