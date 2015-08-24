Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 24, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 24-Aug. 30

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, Aug. 24*

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Switched at Birth (summer premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime: Devious Maids (finale)

10 p.m.

TNT: Murder in the First (finale)

VH1: Black Ink Crew (season premiere)

*Tuesday, Aug. 25*

CW Seed: Vixen (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC Family: Monica the Medium (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo: Below Deck (season premiere)

El Rey: From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo: My Fab 40TH (series premiere)

TNT: Public Morals (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Another Period (finale)

*Wednesday, Aug. 26*

8 p.m.

BET: Katrina 10 Years Later: Through Hell in High Water (special)

GSN: Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (special)

9 p.m.

NBC: The Carmichael Show (series premiere)

Syfy: Ghost Hunters (season premiere)

Velocity: Wheeler Dealers (season premiere)

10 p.m.

USA: Mr. Robot (finale)

*Thursday, Aug. 27*

10 p.m.

History: Power & Ice (series premiere)

*Friday, Aug. 28*

Netflix: Narcos (series premiere)

*Sunday, Aug. 30*

8 p.m.

AXS: The X Factor UK (season premiere)

9 p.m.

MTV: 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (special)

Nat Geo Wild: Elephant Queen (special)

10 p.m.

TLC: Breaking the Silence (special)

ABC: Save My Life: Boston Trauma (finale)