Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 22, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 22-Aug. 28

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology’s News Technology Summit will be held at the Tampa Airport Marriott on Sept. 27-28 with keynote speakers from Univision, Raycom Media and Vice Media.

What to Watch…

*Monday, August 22*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Food Network Star Kids (series premiere)

Smithsonian:Raiders of the Jade Empire (special)

9 p.m.

TLC:Too Close to Home (series premiere)

Freeform:Guilt (finale)

10 p.m.

Freeform:Cheer Squad (series premiere)

*Tuesday, August 23*

9 p.m.

TLC:Cake Boss (season premiere)

History:Forged in Fire (season premiere)

AMC:Halt and Catch Fire (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Better Late Than Never (series premiere)

truTV:Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere)

USA:Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)

Spike:Ink Master (season premiere)

History:Milwaukee Blacksmith (series premiere)

TLC:Playhouse Masters (series premiere)

CNBC:The Profit (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV:You Can Do Better (series premiere)

*Wednesday, August 24*

9 p.m.

Discovery:Dual Survival (season premiere)

TLC:Toddlers and Tiaras (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Camp Cutthroat 2: Alton’s Revenge (season premiere)

CNBC:Cleveland Hustles (series premiere)

SundanceTV:Gomorrah (series premiere)

Animal Planet:Toucan Nation (special)

*Thursday, August 25*

8 p.m.

Logo:RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season premiere

9 p.m.

CMT:Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere)

10 p.m.

A&E:Behind Bars: Rookie Year (season premiere)

CMT:I Love Kellie Pickler (season premiere)

Animal Planet:North Woods Law: Washington State (season premiere)

11 p.m.

HGTV:Desert Flippers (series premiere)

*Friday, August 26*

Netflix:XOXO (movie)

Netflix:Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking… (special)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Blue Collar Backers (series premiere)

*Saturday, August 27*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Song of Summer (movie)

*Sunday, August 28*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:America’s National Parks at 100 (special)

9 p.m.

Food Network:The Great Food Truck Race: Family Face-Off (season premiere)

MTV:MTV Video Music Awards (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:The Strain (season premiere)

Showtime:Roadies (finale)