Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 22, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 22-Aug. 28
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
What to Watch…
*Monday, August 22*
8 p.m.
Food Network:Food Network Star Kids (series premiere)
Smithsonian:Raiders of the Jade Empire (special)
9 p.m.
TLC:Too Close to Home (series premiere)
Freeform:Guilt (finale)
10 p.m.
Freeform:Cheer Squad (series premiere)
*Tuesday, August 23*
9 p.m.
TLC:Cake Boss (season premiere)
History:Forged in Fire (season premiere)
AMC:Halt and Catch Fire (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:Better Late Than Never (series premiere)
truTV:Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere)
USA:Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere)
Spike:Ink Master (season premiere)
History:Milwaukee Blacksmith (series premiere)
TLC:Playhouse Masters (series premiere)
CNBC:The Profit (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV:You Can Do Better (series premiere)
*Wednesday, August 24*
9 p.m.
Discovery:Dual Survival (season premiere)
TLC:Toddlers and Tiaras (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Food Network:Camp Cutthroat 2: Alton’s Revenge (season premiere)
CNBC:Cleveland Hustles (series premiere)
SundanceTV:Gomorrah (series premiere)
Animal Planet:Toucan Nation (special)
*Thursday, August 25*
8 p.m.
Logo:RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (season premiere
9 p.m.
CMT:Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team (season premiere)
10 p.m.
A&E:Behind Bars: Rookie Year (season premiere)
CMT:I Love Kellie Pickler (season premiere)
Animal Planet:North Woods Law: Washington State (season premiere)
11 p.m.
HGTV:Desert Flippers (series premiere)
*Friday, August 26*
Netflix:XOXO (movie)
Netflix:Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking… (special)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Bering Sea Gold (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Blue Collar Backers (series premiere)
*Saturday, August 27*
9 p.m.
Hallmark:Song of Summer (movie)
*Sunday, August 28*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian:America’s National Parks at 100 (special)
9 p.m.
Food Network:The Great Food Truck Race: Family Face-Off (season premiere)
MTV:MTV Video Music Awards (season premiere)
10 p.m.
FX:The Strain (season premiere)
Showtime:Roadies (finale)
