Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 17, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 17-Aug. 23

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

As part of Simulmedia’s Salon Series, Anthony Diclemente, managing director of Nomura, and Frank Foster, senior VP and general manager of TiVo Research, will discuss “What’s Going On in Media: Deals, Duds, and (Digital) Disruption” on Wednesday. Check in for the event at Simulmedia’s NoHo office begins at 5:30 p.m.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Aug. 17*

8 p.m.

Travel Channel: 36 Hours (series premiere)

HBO: Tashi and the Monk (movie)

VH1: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (finale)

10 p.m.

ID: Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen (series premiere)

*Tuesday, Aug. 18*

Hulu: The Hotwives of Las Vegas (season premiere)

9 p.m.

truTV: Hack My Life (season premiere)

Oxygen: Worst.Post.Ever: With Frankie Grande (special)

9:30 p.m.

truTV: Six Degrees of Everything (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ID: Homicide Hunter (season premiere)

TLC: Our Little Family (season premiere)

BET: Real Husbands of Hollywood (season premiere)

E!: WAGS (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Aug. 19*

8 p.m.

AXS: One Night for One Drop (special)

8:30 p.m.

ABC Family: Young & Hungry (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: Mr. Robinson (finale)

10 p.m.

GSN: Steampunk’d (series premiere)

*Thursday, Aug. 20*

8 p.m.

ABC: The Astronaut Wives Club (finale)

9 p.m.

CMT: Party Down South (season premiere)

10 p.m.

IFC: Documentary Now! (series premiere)

CMT: Gainesville (series premiere)

*Friday, Aug. 21*

10 p.m.

TV One: Hello Beautiful’s Interludes: Jill Scott (special)

WE tv: Kendra on Top (season premiere)

*Saturday, Aug. 22*

8 p.m.

Lifetime: The Unauthorized Full House Story (movie)

9 p.m.

Starz: Blunt Talk (series premiere)

Travel Channel: Ghost Adventures (season premiere)

NBC: Aquarius (finale)

9:30 p.m.

Starz: Survivor’s Remorse (season premiere)

10 p.m.

LMN: The Last Goodbye (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: Natasha Leggero: Live at Bimbo’s (special)

*Sunday, Aug. 23*

8 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Alpine Underworld (special)

9 p.m.

AMC: Fear the Walking Dead (series premiere)

Food: The Great Food Truck Race (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild: Wild Spain (special)

10 p.m.

Cooking Channel: Holy & Hungry (series premiere)