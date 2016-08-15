Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 15, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 15-Aug. 21
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, August 15*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Lost City of Gladiators (special)
VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (season premiere)
*Tuesday, August 16*
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Andrew Zimmern’s Driven By Food (series premiere)
*Wednesday, August 17*
8 p.m.
E!:Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (season premiere)
9 p.m.
The CW:My Last Days (series premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV:Unlocking the Truth (series premiere)
*Thursday, August 18*
9 p.m.
A&E:60 Days In (season premiere)
*Friday, August 19*
Netflix:Fearless (series premiere)
Netflix:Steve Aoki: I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (movie)
10:30 p.m.
NBC:Superstore (special preview)
*Saturday, August 20*
9 p.m.
Hallmark:Summer Love (movie)
*Sunday, August 21*
NBC:Rio Olympic Games Closing Ceremony (special)
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Mighty Ship at War: Queen Mary (special)
9 p.m.
AMC:Fear the Walking Dead (midseason premiere)
10:30 p.m.
NBC:The Voice (special preview)
