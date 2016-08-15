Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 15, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 15-Aug. 21

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, August 15*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Lost City of Gladiators (special)

VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (season premiere)

*Tuesday, August 16*

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Andrew Zimmern’s Driven By Food (series premiere)

*Wednesday, August 17*

8 p.m.

E!:Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (season premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:My Last Days (series premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV:Unlocking the Truth (series premiere)

*Thursday, August 18*

9 p.m.

A&E:60 Days In (season premiere)

*Friday, August 19*

Netflix:Fearless (series premiere)

Netflix:Steve Aoki: I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (movie)

10:30 p.m.

NBC:Superstore (special preview)

*Saturday, August 20*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Summer Love (movie)

*Sunday, August 21*

NBC:Rio Olympic Games Closing Ceremony (special)

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Mighty Ship at War: Queen Mary (special)

9 p.m.

AMC:Fear the Walking Dead (midseason premiere)

10:30 p.m.

NBC:The Voice (special preview)