Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 10, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 10-Aug. 16

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Television Critics Association summer press tour wraps up this week with panels from CBS on Monday, The CW and Showtime on Tuesday, NBCU Cable on Wednesday and NBC on Thursday at the Beverly Hilton.

What to Watch…

*Monday, Aug. 10*

9 p.m.

VH1: She’s Got Game (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FYI: Style Unzipped (series premiere)

ABC Family: Becoming Us (finale)

*Tuesday, Aug. 11*

8 p.m.

Oxygen: Bad Girls Club (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Oxygen: Boss Nails (series premiere)

ABC Family: Next Step Realty: NYC (series premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Hard Knocks (season premiere)

ABC Family: Startup U (series premiere)

*Wednesday, Aug. 12*

8 p.m.

Travel Channel: Thrill Factor (series premiere)

ABC Family: Kevin from Work (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network: Camp Cutthroat (series premiere)

UP: Ties That Bind (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel: Big Time RV (season premiere)

Food Network: Carnival Cravings with Anthony Anderson (series premiere)

AHC: Manhunt: Kill or Capture (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Food Network: Beach Eats USA (series premiere)

*Thursday, Aug. 13*

9 p.m.

USA: Complications (finale)

*Friday, Aug. 14*

Netflix: Demetri Martin: Live (At the Time) (special)

9 p.m.

Discovery: Edge of Alaska (season premiere)

*Saturday, Aug. 15*

9 p.m.

Reelz: Murder Made Me Famous (series premiere)

Starz: Power (finale)

*Sunday, Aug. 16*

8 p.m.

NBC: Ed Sheeran – Live at Wembley Stadium (special)

HBO: Show Me A Hero (series premiere)

Fox: Teen Choice 2015 (special)

Myx TV: Eat Your Words (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HMM: Love Under the Stars (movie)

10 p.m.

Bravo: Don’t Be Tardy (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild: The Kangaroo King (special)

10:30 p.m.

Bravo: Manzo’d with Children (season premiere)