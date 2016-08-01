Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 1, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 1-7.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, August 1*

8 p.m.

ABC:The Bachelorette (finale)

9 p.m.

HBO:Meet the Donors: Does Money Talk? (movie)

9:30 p.m.

DIY:Blog Cabin (season premiere)

10 p.m.

NBC:Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season premiere)

11 p.m.

truTV:Comedy Knockout (season premiere)

*Tuesday, August 2*

8 p.m.

ABC:Bachelor in Paradise (season premiere)

Fox:Coupled (finale)

9 p.m.

PBS:American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (season premiere)

10 p.m.

AMC:Feed the Beast (finale)

*Wednesday, August 3*

8 p.m.

ABC:CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock (special)

Smithsonian Channel:Killer Hornet Swarm (special)

PBS:Koko—The Gorilla Who Talks (movie)

Freeform:Young & Hungry (finale)

8:30 p.m.

Freeform:Baby Daddy (finale)

9 p.m.

E!:Botched by Nature (series premiere)

10 p.m.

TLC:Love at First Kiss (series premiere)

PBS:Spillover: Zika, Ebola & Beyond (special)

*Thursday, August 4*

8 p.m.

NBC: Rio Olympics Preview (special)

Fox:Home Free (finale)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Killing the Colorado (special)

ABC:Greatest Hits (finale)

10 p.m.

MTV:Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:MTV’s Joking Off (season premiere)

11 p.m.

MTV:Kingin’ with Tyga (season premiere)

*Friday, August 5*

Netflix:David Cross: Making America Great Again! (special)

Netflix:The Little Prince (movie)

8 p.m.

NBC: Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony (special)

Hallmark:Kitten Summer Games (special)

Midnight

Adult Swim:The Eric Andre Show (season premiere)

*Saturday, August 6*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:My Summer Prince (movie)

*Sunday, August 7*

9 p.m.

PBS:Inspector Lewis (season premiere)

10 p.m.

ID:Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates (special)