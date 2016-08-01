Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of Aug. 1, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from Aug. 1-7.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
What to Watch…
*Monday, August 1*
8 p.m.
ABC:The Bachelorette (finale)
9 p.m.
HBO:Meet the Donors: Does Money Talk? (movie)
9:30 p.m.
DIY:Blog Cabin (season premiere)
10 p.m.
NBC:Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season premiere)
11 p.m.
truTV:Comedy Knockout (season premiere)
*Tuesday, August 2*
8 p.m.
ABC:Bachelor in Paradise (season premiere)
Fox:Coupled (finale)
9 p.m.
PBS:American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (season premiere)
10 p.m.
AMC:Feed the Beast (finale)
*Wednesday, August 3*
8 p.m.
ABC:CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock (special)
Smithsonian Channel:Killer Hornet Swarm (special)
PBS:Koko—The Gorilla Who Talks (movie)
Freeform:Young & Hungry (finale)
8:30 p.m.
Freeform:Baby Daddy (finale)
9 p.m.
E!:Botched by Nature (series premiere)
10 p.m.
TLC:Love at First Kiss (series premiere)
PBS:Spillover: Zika, Ebola & Beyond (special)
*Thursday, August 4*
8 p.m.
NBC: Rio Olympics Preview (special)
Fox:Home Free (finale)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Killing the Colorado (special)
ABC:Greatest Hits (finale)
10 p.m.
MTV:Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
MTV:MTV’s Joking Off (season premiere)
11 p.m.
MTV:Kingin’ with Tyga (season premiere)
*Friday, August 5*
Netflix:David Cross: Making America Great Again! (special)
Netflix:The Little Prince (movie)
8 p.m.
NBC: Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony (special)
Hallmark:Kitten Summer Games (special)
Midnight
Adult Swim:The Eric Andre Show (season premiere)
*Saturday, August 6*
9 p.m.
Hallmark:My Summer Prince (movie)
*Sunday, August 7*
9 p.m.
PBS:Inspector Lewis (season premiere)
10 p.m.
ID:Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates (special)
