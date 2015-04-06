Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 6, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 6- 12, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

HRTS Hitmakers Luncheon

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society gathers top TV names for its annual “Hitmakers Luncheon.” Show-runners and creators from Empire, The Good Wife, Transparent, Fargo and The Affair will expand on their creative processes.

When: Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.

Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 6 *

10 p.m.

AMC: Better Call Saul (season finale)

History: Appalachian Outlaws (season finale)

12:30 a.m.

Comedy Central:Sleight of Mouth of With Justin Willman(special)

* Tuesday, April 7 *

8 p.m.

Sundance: Behind the Story with the Paley Center (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo: The Real Housewives of New York (season premiere)

Oxygen: Funny Girls (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Esquire: The Runner-Up (series premiere)

TBS:Your Family or Mine? (series premiere)

* Wednesday, April 8 *

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Little Women: Terra’s Little Family (series premiere)

10 p.m.

LMN: I Love You… But I Lied (series premiere)

Comedy Central: Workaholics (season finale)

* Thursday, April 9 *

10 p.m.

FX: The Comedians (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FX: Louie (season premiere)

* Friday, April 10 *

12:01 a.m.

Netflix: Marvel’s Daredevil (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Syfy: 12 Monkeys (season finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime: Jump! (series premiere)

* Saturday, April 11 *

8:30 p.m.

NBC: Premier Boxing Champions (special)

9 p.m.

Reelz: Hollywood Hillbillies (premiere)

HMM: A Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room (premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Reelz: Polka Kings (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery Life:New Girls on the Block (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central: Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boyz (special)

* Sunday, April 12 *

8 p.m.

MTV:2015 MTV Movie Awards (special)

Lifetime: Seeds of Yesterday (premiere)

Nat Geo Wild: The Amazing Spider House (special)

9 p.m.

HBO:Game of Thrones(season premiere)

Showtime: Nurse Jackie (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO: Silicon Valley (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO: Veep (season premiere)