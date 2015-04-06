Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 6, 2015
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 6- 12, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
HRTS Hitmakers Luncheon
The Hollywood Radio and Television Society gathers top TV names for its annual “Hitmakers Luncheon.” Show-runners and creators from Empire, The Good Wife, Transparent, Fargo and The Affair will expand on their creative processes.
When: Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.
Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel
What to Watch…
* Monday, April 6 *
10 p.m.
AMC: Better Call Saul (season finale)
History: Appalachian Outlaws (season finale)
12:30 a.m.
Comedy Central:Sleight of Mouth of With Justin Willman(special)
* Tuesday, April 7 *
8 p.m.
Sundance: Behind the Story with the Paley Center (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Bravo: The Real Housewives of New York (season premiere)
Oxygen: Funny Girls (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Esquire: The Runner-Up (series premiere)
TBS:Your Family or Mine? (series premiere)
* Wednesday, April 8 *
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Little Women: Terra’s Little Family (series premiere)
10 p.m.
LMN: I Love You… But I Lied (series premiere)
Comedy Central: Workaholics (season finale)
* Thursday, April 9 *
10 p.m.
FX: The Comedians (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
FX: Louie (season premiere)
* Friday, April 10 *
12:01 a.m.
Netflix: Marvel’s Daredevil (series premiere)
9 p.m.
Syfy: 12 Monkeys (season finale)
10 p.m.
Lifetime: Jump! (series premiere)
* Saturday, April 11 *
8:30 p.m.
NBC: Premier Boxing Champions (special)
9 p.m.
Reelz: Hollywood Hillbillies (premiere)
HMM: A Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room (premiere)
9:30 p.m.
Reelz: Polka Kings (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Discovery Life:New Girls on the Block (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central: Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boyz (special)
* Sunday, April 12 *
8 p.m.
MTV:2015 MTV Movie Awards (special)
Lifetime: Seeds of Yesterday (premiere)
Nat Geo Wild: The Amazing Spider House (special)
9 p.m.
HBO:Game of Thrones(season premiere)
Showtime: Nurse Jackie (season premiere)
10 p.m.
HBO: Silicon Valley (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
HBO: Veep (season premiere)
