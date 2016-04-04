Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 4, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 4-April 10

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

Freeform will hold its first upfront since its rebranding from ABC Family in New York on Thursday.

FX will hold a “For Your Consideration” screening and panel of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on Monday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 4*

8 p.m.

VH1:Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere)

9 p.m.

VH1:Black Ink Crew (season premiere)

HBO:Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures (movie)

Bravo:Southern Charm (season premiere)

*Tuesday, April 5*

9 p.m.

TBS:America’s Greatest Makers (series premiere)

Freeform:Shadowhunters (finale)

10 p.m.

FX:The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (finale)

*Wednesday, April 6*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:David Attenborough’s Conquest of the Skies (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Disney XD:Walk the Prank (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of New York City (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CNBC:Follow the Leader (series premiere)

*Thursday, April 7*

7 p.m.

Ovation:The Genius of Roald Dahl (movie)

8 p.m.

Fox:American Idol (finale)

8:30 p.m.

CBS:The Odd Couple (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:River Monsters (season premiere)

*Friday, April 8*

Amazon:Catastrophe (season premiere)

Vimeo: Lonely and Horny (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox:Sleepy Hollow (finale)

11:30 p.m.

Adult Swim:Adult Swim Golf Classic (special)

*Saturday, April 9*

9 p.m.

Starz:Outlander (season premiere)

HBO:Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (movie)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central:Nikki Glaser: Perfect (special)

*Sunday, April 10*

8 p.m.

Starz:The Girlfriend Experience (series premiere)

MTV:MTV Movie Awards (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned (series premiere)

AMC:Fear the Walking Dead (series premiere)

Showtime:House of Lies (season premiere)

Bravo:Shahs of Sunset (season premiere)

Food Network:Spring Baking Championship (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Showtime:Dice (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Togetherness (finale)