Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 3, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 3-April 9

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 3*

Acorn TV:The Great Train Robbery (series premiere)

8 p.m.

HBO:Abortion: Stories Women Tell (movie)

Hallmark Channel:Meow Madness (special)

9 p.m.

Reelz:Nancy O’Dell Remembers (series premiere)

Bravo:Southern Charm (season premiere)

*Tuesday, April 4*

Hulu:Dimension 404 (series premiere)

Netflix:Louis C.K.: 2017 (special)

Netflix:Terrace House (season premiere)

8 p.m.

The CW:DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (finale)

Fox:New Girl (finale)

9 p.m.

The CW:iZombie (season premiere)

Fox:Prison Break (season premiere)

*Wednesday, April 5*

9 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of New York City (season premiere)

10 p.m.

FXX:Archer (season premiere)

IFC:Brockmire (series premiere)

truTV:Talk Show the Game Show (series premiere)

*Thursday, April 6*

Seeso:Big Jay Oakerson’s What’s Your F@%king Deal?! (season premiere)

9 p.m.

HGTV:Flip or Flop Vegas (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Showtime:Dark Net (season premiere)

Comedy Central:Idiotsitter (season premiere)

USA:Colony (finale)

*Friday, April 7*

Amazon:American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story (series premiere)

Netflix:The Get Down (season premiere)

Netflix:Win It All (movie)

8 p.m.

NBC:First Dates (series premiere)

ABC:The Toy Box (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:You the Jury (series premiere)

*Saturday, April 8*

9 p.m.

Hallmark:Moonlight in Vermont (movie)

TLC:Nate and Jeremiah by Design (series premiere)

AMC:The Son (series premiere)

10 p.m.

History:Road Hauks (series premiere)

*Sunday, April 9*

9 p.m.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:Hailey Dean Mystery: Deadly Estate (movie)

Showtime:Homeland (finale)

10 p.m.

ID:Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Crashing (finale)

11 p.m.

AMC:Talking With Chris Hardwick (series premiere)

Midnight

Comedy Central:The Gorburger Show (series premiere)