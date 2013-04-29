Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 29-May 5

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 29-May 5.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

B&C’s “Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York”

B&C presents its third-annual off-the-record event featuring a networking cocktail hour followed by a speaker program that includes a Q&A with Lauren Zalaznick, executive VP, NBCUniversal, as well as such featured panelists as Time Warner Cable’s Melinda Witmer, BET Networks’ Debra Lee and Starcom USA’s Amanda Richman. And yes, men are welcome.

When: Thursday, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt, New York

Click here for more information and to register.

Digital Content NewFronts

The NewFronts take a bite out of the upfront this week as major media companies make their digital presence known. On Monday evening, Marissa Mayer-led Yahoo will try to cozy up to the advertisers they sorely need, while Hulu, under acting CEO Andy Forssell-who led the company into original programming-gives its presentation on Tuesday morning. Former CW head Dawn Ostroff returns to the familiar upfront marketplace leading Conde Nast Entertainment and broadcasters and cable nets, not to be left out, represent with CBS Interactive, Univision and Disney Interactive.

Monday

9 a.m.: Wall Street Journal

11:30 a.m.: The Weather Company

2 p.m.: Microsoft Advertising

6 p.m.: Yahoo

Tuesday

9 a.m.: Hulu

11:30 a.m.: Alloy Digital

2 p.m.: AOL

6 p.m.: CBS Interactive

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Univision

11:30 a.m.: Blip

2 p.m.: Conde Nast Entertainment

6 p.m.: Google

Thursday



9 a.m.: Disney Interactive



11:30 a.m.: Digitas

6 p.m.: Vevo

Friday



11:30 a.m.: Crackle at Sony Pictures Television



6 p.m.: Zynga

Viacom Earnings

Viacom investors, shaken after a bumpy 2012 for the company, hopes the company’s earnings reflect healthier networks.



When: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

CBS Corp. Earnings

CBS Corp.-with its recent sizable stakes in Syncbak, TV Guide and AXS TV-hope they made a good bet.



When: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

Scripps Networks Interactive Earnings

When: Thursday, 10 a.m.

Click here to access the webcast.

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 29 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Bones (season finale)

9 p.m.

Fox: The Following (season finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime: The Big C: Hereafter (season premiere)

Travel Channel: Red, White and New (series premiere)

* Tuesday, April 30 *

9 p.m.

Syfy: Weird or What? (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central: Inside Amy Schumer (series premiere)

TLC: The Little Couple (season premiere)

* Wednesday, May 1 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Family Tools (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX: The Americans (season finale)

Discovery: The Big Brain Theory: Pure Genius (series premiere)



TV One: R&B Divas (season premiere)

* Thursday, May 2 *

8 p.m.

ABC: Wife Swap (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

NBC: Parks and Recreation (season finale)

10 p.m.

ID: Karma’s a B-tch! (series premiere)

*Friday, May 3 *

8:30 p.m.

ABC: Happy Endings (season finale)

10 p.m.

IFC: Maron (series premiere)

* Saturday, May 4 *

8 p.m.

Fox: Cops (season finale)

10 p.m.

BIO: My Haunted House (series premiere)

TLC: Twisted & Listed (series premiere)

* Sunday, May 5 *

8 p.m.

CBS: The Amazing Race (season finale)

Style: Jerseylicious (season finale)



Telemundo: La Voz Kids (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Food Network: Chopped (season finale)

Travel Channel: Extreme Factories (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC: Red Widow (season finale)

CBS: The Mentalist (season finale)

Food Network: Iron Chef America: Tournament of Champions (series premiere)