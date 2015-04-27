Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 27, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 27-May 3

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

NewFronts

The fourth annual Digital Content NewFronts kicks off April 27 and runs through May 7. 33 companies are set to make presentations to media buyers this year, a 50% increase from last year. Hulu, Maker, Yahoo, AOL and Google are among the digital companies looking to expand digital video and mobile’s share in the advertising market.

Maker, Tues. at 9 a.m., Skylight Clarkson Sq.

Yahoo, Mon. at 6 p.m., Lincoln Center, Avery Fischer Hall

AOL, Tues. at 6 p.m., 4 World Trade Center, 54th Floor

Hulu, Wed. at 9 a.m., Hammerstein Ballroom

Google/YouTube, Wed. at 6 p.m., Skylight at Moynihan Station

Upfronts

A+E Networks, Thurs. at 5:30 p.m., Park Avenue Armory

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 27*

9 p.m.

PBS: The Day the ‘60s Died (special)

HBO: Tales of the Grim Sleeper (special)

10 p.m.

PBS: Dick Cavett’s Vietnam (special)

*Tuesday, April 28*

10 p.m.

Food Network: Chopped All-Stars (season premiere)

Discovery: Sons of Winter (series premiere)

*Wednesday, April 29*

8 p.m.

HBO: The Casual Vacancy (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

Pop: Unusually Thicke (mid-season premiere)

9 p.m.

Cooking: Tia Mowry at Home (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

VH1: Swab Stories (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America: Ripper Street (season premiere)

Science: Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman (season premiere)

*Thursday, April 30*

9 p.m.

Fox: Backstrom (season finale)

CBS: Mom (season finale)

*Friday, May 1*

9 p.m.

ABC: Beyond the Tank (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

TLC: Curvy Brides (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS: Blue Bloods (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

TLC: Psychic Matchmaker (series premiere)

*Saturday, May 2*

9 p.m.

Animal Planet: America’s Next Cat Star (special)

*Sunday, May 3*

3:30 p.m.

Fox Sports 1: Shut Up And Drive: Colorado (premiere)

8 p.m.

CBS: Madam Secretary (season finale)

9 p.m.

ABC: Secrets and Lies (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox: Last Man on Earth (season finale)

10 p.m.

Showtime: Penny Dreadful (season premiere)