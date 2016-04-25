Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 25, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 25-May 1

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

LATV will make its upfront presentation on Tuesday in New York, followed by Outdoor Channel/Sportsman Channel/World Fishing Network on Wednesday, also in New York.

Several series will host For Your Consideration screenings and panels this week, including Showtime’s Billions on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, FX’s Fargo on Thursday in Hollywood, and PBS’ Downton Abbey on Saturday in Los Angeles.

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 25*

8 p.m.

The CW:Reign (midseason premiere)

CBS:Mike & Molly (midseason premiere)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Street Outlaws (season premiere)

CBS:Scorpion (finale)

Fox:Lucifer (finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:Turn: Washington’s Spies (season premiere)

Freeform:Monica the Medium (spring premiere)

*Tuesday, April 26*

8 p.m.

Food Network:Chopped Junior (season premiere)

9 p.m.

History:Top Gear (season premiere)

10 p.m.

CBS:Limitless (finale)

CNBC:Billion Dollar Buyer (finale)

*Wednesday, April 27*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian:Flying Monsters With David Attenborough (special)

9 p.m.

Fusion:Trump vs. Bernie: Debate for America (special)

*Thursday, April 28*

7 p.m.

Ovation:René Magritte: The Man in the Hat (movie)

10 p.m.

Viceland:Huang’s World (series premiere)

*Friday, April 29*

Netflix:Special Correspondents (movie)

Netflix:Team Foxcatcher (movie)

8 p.m.

Showtime:The Drew (movie)

9 p.m.

Fox:Hell’s Kitchen (finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Trailblazers (series premiere)

Showtime:W. Kamau Bell: Semi-Prominent Negro (special)

*Saturday, April 30*

8 p.m.

HBO:2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (special)

ABC:Jazz at the White House (special)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Chris Hardwick: Funcomfortable (special)

*Sunday, May 1*

8 p.m.

Fox:American Country Countdown Awards (special)

9 p.m.

E!:Keeping Up With the Kardashians (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Showtime:Penny Dreadful (season premiere)

E!:#RichKids of Beverly Hills (season premiere)