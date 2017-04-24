Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 24, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 24-April 30
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation between HBO’s Casey Bloys and Issa Rae (creator and star of Insecure) on Tuesday in Los Angeles. A Riverdale screening and conversation will follow on Thursday.
What to Watch…
*Monday, April 24*
Acorn TV:Dominion Creek (season premiere)
8 p.m.
Fox:Gotham (spring premiere)
9 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:Nightmare on Everest (special)
Fox:APB (finale)
10 p.m.
Travel Channel:Booze Traveler: Best Bars (series premiere)
Investigation Discovery:The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas (series premiere)
Discovery:Vegas Rat Rods (season premiere)
A&E:Bates Motel (finale)
*Tuesday, April 25*
Netflix:The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (movie)
Netflix:Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (special)
9 p.m.
National Geographic Channel:Genius (series premiere)
NBC:Great News (series premiere)
WGN America:Outsiders (finale)
10 p.m.
CBS:48 Hours: NCIS (series premiere)
DIY:Backyard Goldmine (series premiere)
History:JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald (series premiere)
Science Channel:Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman (season premiere)
*Wednesday, April 26*
Hulu:The Handmaid’s Tale (series premiere)
10 p.m.
SundanceTV:Gomorrah (season premiere)
Science Channel:Outlaw Tech (series premiere)
Investigation Discovery:Reasonable Doubt (series premiere)
*Thursday, April 27*
9 p.m.
Fox:Kicking & Screaming (finale)
10:15 p.m.
Lifetime:Married at First Sight: Second Chances (series premiere)
11:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:The President Show (series premiere)
*Friday, April 28*
Netflix:Cable Girls (series premiere)
Netflix:Casting JonBenet (movie)
Amazon:Catastrophe (season premiere)
Netflix:Dear White People (series premiere)
Netflix:Rodney King (special)
Netflix:Small Crimes (movie)
8 p.m.
Food Network:Ginormous Food (season premiere)
9 p.m.
ABC:Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (movie)
WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition (season premiere)
*Saturday, April 29*
8 p.m.
HBO:2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (special)
9 p.m.
Animal Planet:My Cat From Hell (season premiere)
10 p.m.
TBS:Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (special)
*Sunday, April 30*
8 p.m.
Investigation Discovery:Sexual Assault in College: Tamron Hall Investigates (special)
9 p.m.
Starz:American Gods (series premiere)
Hallmark Channel:Good Witch (season premiere)
National Geographic Channel:LA 92 (movie)
History:Superheroes Decoded (special)
10 p.m.
CNN:United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (season premiere)
ABC:American Crime (finale)
