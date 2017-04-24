Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 24, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 24-April 30

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a conversation between HBO’s Casey Bloys and Issa Rae (creator and star of Insecure) on Tuesday in Los Angeles. A Riverdale screening and conversation will follow on Thursday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 24*

Acorn TV:Dominion Creek (season premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox:Gotham (spring premiere)

9 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:Nightmare on Everest (special)

Fox:APB (finale)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Booze Traveler: Best Bars (series premiere)

Investigation Discovery:The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas (series premiere)

Discovery:Vegas Rat Rods (season premiere)

A&E:Bates Motel (finale)

*Tuesday, April 25*

Netflix:The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared (movie)

Netflix:Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (special)

9 p.m.

National Geographic Channel:Genius (series premiere)

NBC:Great News (series premiere)

WGN America:Outsiders (finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:48 Hours: NCIS (series premiere)

DIY:Backyard Goldmine (series premiere)

History:JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald (series premiere)

Science Channel:Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman (season premiere)

*Wednesday, April 26*

Hulu:The Handmaid’s Tale (series premiere)

10 p.m.

SundanceTV:Gomorrah (season premiere)

Science Channel:Outlaw Tech (series premiere)

Investigation Discovery:Reasonable Doubt (series premiere)

*Thursday, April 27*

9 p.m.

Fox:Kicking & Screaming (finale)

10:15 p.m.

Lifetime:Married at First Sight: Second Chances (series premiere)

11:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:The President Show (series premiere)

*Friday, April 28*

Netflix:Cable Girls (series premiere)

Netflix:Casting JonBenet (movie)

Amazon:Catastrophe (season premiere)

Netflix:Dear White People (series premiere)

Netflix:Rodney King (special)

Netflix:Small Crimes (movie)

8 p.m.

Food Network:Ginormous Food (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ABC:Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (movie)

WE tv:Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition (season premiere)

*Saturday, April 29*

8 p.m.

HBO:2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (special)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:My Cat From Hell (season premiere)

10 p.m.

TBS:Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (special)

*Sunday, April 30*

8 p.m.

Investigation Discovery:Sexual Assault in College: Tamron Hall Investigates (special)

9 p.m.

Starz:American Gods (series premiere)

Hallmark Channel:Good Witch (season premiere)

National Geographic Channel:LA 92 (movie)

History:Superheroes Decoded (special)

10 p.m.

CNN:United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (season premiere)

ABC:American Crime (finale)