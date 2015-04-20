Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 20, 2015
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 13- 19, 2015.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Upfronts
After disappointing earnings and a major reorganization at parent Viacom, networks MTV and BET will make their upfront pitches. Coming off a multi-city tour, Scripps has its invite-only New York presentation.
MTV, Tues. at 4:30, Beacon Theatre, New York
Scripps, Wed. at 5 p.m., Alice Tully Hall
BET, Thurs. at 6 p.m., Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York
Women of New York
B&C hosts the 5th Annual Women of New York, part of the Keynotes and Cocktails series. This year’s program includes a keynote Q&A with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as well as panels on leadership and race and ethnicity in TV.
When: Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Where: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York
What to Watch…
* Monday, April 20 *
3:01 a.m.
Hulu: Deadbeat (season premiere)
8 p.m.
VH1: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere)
9 p.m.
CBS: Scorpion (season finale)
10 p.m.
Travel: Time Traveling with Brian Unger (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
VH1: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: The Afterparty Live (series premiere)
11 p.m.
Nat Geo:StarTalk (series premiere)
* Tuesday, April 21 *
10 p.m.
BET: Keyshia Cole: All In (season finale)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere)
* Wednesday, April 22 *
8 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild: Operation Orangutan (special )
9 p.m.
PBS:NOVA: Invisible Universe Revealed (special)
Science: NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Oxygen: The Prancing Elites Project (series premiere)
BBCA: Broadchurch (season finale)
FX: The Americans (season finale)
* Friday, April 24 *
10 p.m.
Animal Planet: Flipping Ships (series premiere)
* Saturday, April 25 *
8 p.m.
Hallmark: When Calls the Heart (season premiere )
9 p.m.
Syfy: Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (premiere)
ID: Deadly Sins (season finale)
10 p.m.
Travel: The Dead Files (season premiere)
* Sunday, April 26 *
3:01 a.m.
Netflix: Chef’s Table (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Pop:42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (special)
9 p.m.
CNN:Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (season premiere)
Smithsonian: Boomtowners (series premiere)
Food:Spring Baking Championship (series premiere)
History: Ax Men (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
Showtime: Happyish (series premiere)
10 p.m.
Pop: Queens of Drama (series premiere)
