Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 20, 2015

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 13- 19, 2015.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfronts

After disappointing earnings and a major reorganization at parent Viacom, networks MTV and BET will make their upfront pitches. Coming off a multi-city tour, Scripps has its invite-only New York presentation.

MTV, Tues. at 4:30, Beacon Theatre, New York

Scripps, Wed. at 5 p.m., Alice Tully Hall

BET, Thurs. at 6 p.m., Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York

Women of New York

B&C hosts the 5th Annual Women of New York, part of the Keynotes and Cocktails series. This year’s program includes a keynote Q&A with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as well as panels on leadership and race and ethnicity in TV.

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Where: The Roosevelt Hotel, New York

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 20 *

3:01 a.m.

Hulu: Deadbeat (season premiere)

8 p.m.

VH1: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (season premiere)

9 p.m.

CBS: Scorpion (season finale)

10 p.m.

Travel: Time Traveling with Brian Unger (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

VH1: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: The Afterparty Live (series premiere)

11 p.m.

Nat Geo:StarTalk (series premiere)

* Tuesday, April 21 *

10 p.m.

BET: Keyshia Cole: All In (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central: Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere)

* Wednesday, April 22 *

8 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild: Operation Orangutan (special )

9 p.m.

PBS:NOVA: Invisible Universe Revealed (special)

Science: NASA’s Unexplained Files (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Oxygen: The Prancing Elites Project (series premiere)

BBCA: Broadchurch (season finale)

FX: The Americans (season finale)

* Friday, April 24 *

10 p.m.

Animal Planet: Flipping Ships (series premiere)

* Saturday, April 25 *

8 p.m.

Hallmark: When Calls the Heart (season premiere )

9 p.m.

Syfy: Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (premiere)

ID: Deadly Sins (season finale)

10 p.m.

Travel: The Dead Files (season premiere)

* Sunday, April 26 *

3:01 a.m.

Netflix: Chef’s Table (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Pop:42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (special)

9 p.m.

CNN:Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (season premiere)

Smithsonian: Boomtowners (series premiere)

Food:Spring Baking Championship (series premiere)

History: Ax Men (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Showtime: Happyish (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Pop: Queens of Drama (series premiere)