Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 18, 2016
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 18-April 24
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a panel discussion of “The Next Big Thing in Sports VR,” moderated by NBA commissioner emeritus David Stern, in New York on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
A bevy of companies will give upfront presentations next week, including BET and Crackle on Wednesday and IFC and MTV on Thursday.
What to Watch…
*Monday, April 18*
9 p.m.
Syfy:12 Monkeys (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Travel Channel:Hotel Impossible (season premiere)
Reelz:William and Kate: The Journey (series premiere)
*Tuesday, April 19*
9 p.m.
The CW:Containment (series premiere)
Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (finale)
10 p.m.
AMC:The Night Manager (series premiere)
*Wednesday, April 20*
Hulu:Deadbeat (season premiere)
10 p.m.
GSN:Skin Wars (season premiere)
Comedy Central:Broad City (finale)
10:30 p.m.
Comedy Central:Time Traveling Bong (series premiere)
*Thursday, April 21*
7 p.m.
Ovation:Vivaldi: Mystery of the Four Seasons (movie)
8:30 p.m.
Showtime:Sweet Micky for President (movie)
9 p.m.
History:Alone (season premiere)
Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Comedy Central:Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere)
Cooking Channel:Cheap Eats (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
truTV:Comedy Knockout (series premiere)
*Friday, April 22*
Netflix:Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping (special)
Amazon:Thunderbirds Are Go (series premiere)
8 p.m.
ABC:Last Man Standing (finale)
8:30 p.m.
ABC:Dr. Ken (finale)
*Saturday, April 23*
8 p.m.
Lifetime:Jack of The Red Hearts (movie)
9 p.m.
Discovery:Sherpa (movie)
10 p.m.
DIY:Vanilla Ice Project (season premiere)
11 p.m.
Comedy Central:Amy Schumer Presents Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple (special)
*Sunday, April 24*
9 p.m.
DIY:Barnwood Builders (season premiere)
HMM:Flower Shop Mystery: Snipped in the Bud (movie)
HBO:Game of Thrones (season premiere)
SundanceTV:Rebellion (series premiere)
Smithsonian:Sports Detectives (series premiere)
10:00 p.m.
HBO:Silicon Valley (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
HBO:Veep (season premiere)
