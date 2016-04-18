Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 18, 2016

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 18-April 24

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a panel discussion of “The Next Big Thing in Sports VR,” moderated by NBA commissioner emeritus David Stern, in New York on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

A bevy of companies will give upfront presentations next week, including BET and Crackle on Wednesday and IFC and MTV on Thursday.

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 18*

9 p.m.

Syfy:12 Monkeys (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel Channel:Hotel Impossible (season premiere)

Reelz:William and Kate: The Journey (series premiere)

*Tuesday, April 19*

9 p.m.

The CW:Containment (series premiere)

Fox:Brooklyn Nine-Nine (finale)

10 p.m.

AMC:The Night Manager (series premiere)

*Wednesday, April 20*

Hulu:Deadbeat (season premiere)

10 p.m.

GSN:Skin Wars (season premiere)

Comedy Central:Broad City (finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy Central:Time Traveling Bong (series premiere)

*Thursday, April 21*

7 p.m.

Ovation:Vivaldi: Mystery of the Four Seasons (movie)

8:30 p.m.

Showtime:Sweet Micky for President (movie)

9 p.m.

History:Alone (season premiere)

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere)

Cooking Channel:Cheap Eats (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

truTV:Comedy Knockout (series premiere)

*Friday, April 22*

Netflix:Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping (special)

Amazon:Thunderbirds Are Go (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Last Man Standing (finale)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:Dr. Ken (finale)

*Saturday, April 23*

8 p.m.

Lifetime:Jack of The Red Hearts (movie)

9 p.m.

Discovery:Sherpa (movie)

10 p.m.

DIY:Vanilla Ice Project (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Comedy Central:Amy Schumer Presents Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple (special)

*Sunday, April 24*

9 p.m.

DIY:Barnwood Builders (season premiere)

HMM:Flower Shop Mystery: Snipped in the Bud (movie)

HBO:Game of Thrones (season premiere)

SundanceTV:Rebellion (series premiere)

Smithsonian:Sports Detectives (series premiere)

10:00 p.m.

HBO:Silicon Valley (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Veep (season premiere)