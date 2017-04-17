Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 17, 2017

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 17-April 23

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted

Where to Be…

The Paley Center for Media will host a screening and discussion for Netflix’sBill Nye Saves the World—which premieres Friday—on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in New York.

What to Watch…

*Monday, April 17*

Acorn TV:Genius of the Modern World (series premiere)

Acorn TV:Parents (series premiere)

8 p.m.

Fox:24: Legacy (finale)

9 p.m.

VH1:Basketball Wives (season premiere)

ID:Killing Richard Glossip (series premiere)

MTV:Teen Mom OG (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (finale)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Car Saviors (special)

VH1:T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (season premiere)

*Tuesday, April 18*

8 p.m.

Freeform:Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)

Freeform:Famous in Love (series premiere)

A&E:L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later (movie)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Cooper’s Treasure (series premiere)

Comedy Central:Problematic with Moshe Kasher (series premiere)

USA:Team Ninja Warrior (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

NBC:Trial & Error (finale)

11 p.m.

Travel Channel:Yes Man (special)

*Wednesday, April 19*

9 p.m.

HGTV:Property Brothers: Buying and Selling (season premiere)

Syfy:The Magicians (finale)

10 p.m.

FX:Fargo (season premiere)

SundanceTV:Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (finale)

Syfy:The Expanse (finale)

*Thursday, April 20*

Seeso:Brent Weinbach: Appealing to the Mainstream (special)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Married at First Sight (season premiere)

10 p.m.

DIY:Backyard Goldmine (series premiere)

Cooking Channel:Farmers’ Market Flip (series premiere)

Spike:Lip Sync Battle (season premiere)

Science Channel:Mysteries of the Abandoned (series premiere)

*Friday, April 21*

Netflix:Bill Nye Saves the World (series premiere)

Amazon:Bosch (season premiere)

Netflix:Girlboss (series premiere)

Netflix:Sand Castle (movie)

Amazon:Thunderbirds Are Go (season premiere)

Netflix:Tramps (movie)

9 p.m.

Showtime:Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! (movie)

Discovery:Yukon Men (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Animal Planet:Tanked (season premiere)

*Saturday, April 22*

8 p.m.

HBO:The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (movie)

9 p.m.

Hallmark Channel:The Perfect Catch (movie)

*Sunday, April 23*

8 p.m.

Smithsonian Channel:The Lost Tapes: L.A. Riots (special)

Lifetime:New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (movie)

9 p.m.

Animal Planet:River Monsters (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Mary Kills People (series premiere)

HBO:Silicon Valley (season premiere)

TLC:This Is Life Live (series premiere)