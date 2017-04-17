Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 17, 2017
By Luke McCord
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch from April 17-April 23
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted
Where to Be…
The Paley Center for Media will host a screening and discussion for Netflix’sBill Nye Saves the World—which premieres Friday—on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in New York.
What to Watch…
*Monday, April 17*
Acorn TV:Genius of the Modern World (series premiere)
Acorn TV:Parents (series premiere)
8 p.m.
Fox:24: Legacy (finale)
9 p.m.
VH1:Basketball Wives (season premiere)
ID:Killing Richard Glossip (series premiere)
MTV:Teen Mom OG (season premiere)
9:30 p.m.
CBS:2 Broke Girls (finale)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Car Saviors (special)
VH1:T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (season premiere)
*Tuesday, April 18*
8 p.m.
Freeform:Pretty Little Liars (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Travel Channel:Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (season premiere)
Freeform:Famous in Love (series premiere)
A&E:L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later (movie)
10 p.m.
Discovery:Cooper’s Treasure (series premiere)
Comedy Central:Problematic with Moshe Kasher (series premiere)
USA:Team Ninja Warrior (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
NBC:Trial & Error (finale)
11 p.m.
Travel Channel:Yes Man (special)
*Wednesday, April 19*
9 p.m.
HGTV:Property Brothers: Buying and Selling (season premiere)
Syfy:The Magicians (finale)
10 p.m.
FX:Fargo (season premiere)
SundanceTV:Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo (finale)
Syfy:The Expanse (finale)
*Thursday, April 20*
Seeso:Brent Weinbach: Appealing to the Mainstream (special)
9 p.m.
Lifetime:Married at First Sight (season premiere)
10 p.m.
DIY:Backyard Goldmine (series premiere)
Cooking Channel:Farmers’ Market Flip (series premiere)
Spike:Lip Sync Battle (season premiere)
Science Channel:Mysteries of the Abandoned (series premiere)
*Friday, April 21*
Netflix:Bill Nye Saves the World (series premiere)
Amazon:Bosch (season premiere)
Netflix:Girlboss (series premiere)
Netflix:Sand Castle (movie)
Amazon:Thunderbirds Are Go (season premiere)
Netflix:Tramps (movie)
9 p.m.
Showtime:Burn Motherf*cker, Burn! (movie)
Discovery:Yukon Men (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Animal Planet:Tanked (season premiere)
*Saturday, April 22*
8 p.m.
HBO:The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (movie)
9 p.m.
Hallmark Channel:The Perfect Catch (movie)
*Sunday, April 23*
8 p.m.
Smithsonian Channel:The Lost Tapes: L.A. Riots (special)
Lifetime:New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (movie)
9 p.m.
Animal Planet:River Monsters (season premiere)
10 p.m.
Lifetime:Mary Kills People (series premiere)
HBO:Silicon Valley (season premiere)
TLC:This Is Life Live (series premiere)
